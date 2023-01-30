One-Off 1967 Dodge Coronet R/T Spent 20 Years in a Barn, Now It's a Fully Restored Gem

More on this:

1 This 1967 Dodge Coronet R/T Is a Rare HEMI Gem In a Mysterious Color

2 Scorch Red 1967 Dodge Coronet R/T Flexes HEMI V8 Just in Time for Christmas

3 This 1965 Dodge Coronet 440 Is All-Original, All-Untouched, and All-Unrestored

4 Mysterious 1969 Dodge Coronet Is Really Mysterious, Internet Detectives Needed

5 Mysterious 1970 Dodge Coronet Looks Like a Junkyard King Ready for Glory