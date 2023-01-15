Tyga Is Sued for $1.3 Million Over Outstanding Debts for Lamborghini and Bentley

If there’s one thing you can count on where Tyga is concerned is that he will, at some point, get into some sort of trouble because of his reckless spending. The rapper, who boasts a very impressive collection of rides even by celebrity standards, is back in the headlines because of it.
In recent years, Tyga’s personal life has overshadowed his performance as an artist, at least for those who wouldn’t outright describe themselves as fans of his music. Specifically, he’s been in trouble with creditors for his unchecked love of cars and what can only be called reckless spending behavior. His credit is very bad, to put it more simply.
So bad is Tyga’s credit when it comes to adding to his car collection that one urban legend claims Ferrari has banned him as a client, which means he can’t walk into a dealership to buy a car from them, and might only get his hands on one on the second-hand market. Not that this has stopped him from showing off an 812 Superfast, a Ferrari LaFerrari in Rosso Corsa, and a black Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta, though chances are the limited-edition LaFerrari were loaners for content production.
In the never-ending saga of Tyga’s car-related troubles, it has emerged that he’s being sued by another creditor for failing to make payments on a Lamborghini and a Bentley. According to court documents leaked to the media, Choice Motors Credit is seeking full payment for a 2013 Lamborghini Aventador and a 2014 Bentley Mulsanne, plus interest. The total amount they’re seeking to get from the rapper is a little over $1.3 million for both vehicles, once interest is added up.
As of the time of press, Tyga has not responded to the lawsuit. This isn’t the first time he’s found himself in such a situation: a few years ago, he had a 2012 Ferrari 458 Spider and a 2012 Rolls-Royce Ghost repossessed for the same reason, and he’s also been sued for failing to pay outstanding debts on other vehicles and even stuff like furniture and home renovation work.
If there’s a takeaway from this story, it’s clearly that not all that glitters is gold on social media, especially if said social media is Tyga’s. Based on his posts, in addition to the two LaFerraris, which would be upwards of $3.5 million together before options (assuming he could somehow secure a spot on the exclusive Ferrari list), Tyga owns a Bugatti Veyron, a custom Lamborghini Aventador S, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, and a couple of other, non-limited-series Ferraris.
It could be that he’s really bad at managing his expenses and his money in general, or that he simply spends over what he can afford, so we’re not claiming either. Whatever it is, Tyga needs to get it in check.
