Floyd Mayweather’s New Upgrades to One of His Rolls-Royces Are Worth $180,000

A lot of celebrities out there want to have the best and most luxurious things, whether we’re talking about clothes, houses, or cars. Floyd Mayweather is among them, owning several mansions, expensive watches, and powerful cars.
Speaking of the latter, the former professional boxer has just decided to give one of his Rolls-Royce an upgrade, turning it almost into a luxury apartment on wheels.
Mayweather has several car dealers on speed dial, usually working either with San Diego, California-based dealership Champion Motoring or famous car dealer Obi Okeke, the founder of Doctor Bugatti.
For his latest update, the athlete contacted the latter, who got to work and made Floyd’s dream come true.
Using a Rolls-Royce Phantom as a base, the legendary boxer went above and beyond in creating an even more luxurious Rolls. The vehicle was already modified when he purchased it a few years ago, cut and stretched almost 10 feet (3 meters), but now the result is even more spacious and comfortable.
Mayweather decided to get a 2000-watt sound system plus a 45" TV with Wi-Fi for the back seat, according to TMZ.
That wasn't all, because he decided to replace the 6.75-liter V12 engine that came with the seventh generation Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II, although the outlet didn't reveal what option Mayweather chose for his updated land yacht.
Other updates included a custom "TMT" wood interior (which stands for Floyd's The Money Team lifestyle brand), plus mink fur floor mats worth $44,000. In total, the new upgrades set him back $180,000.
This isn't the first time he's used mink fur. In the summer of 2022, the former professional boxer gave his "car guy" Obi Okeke a call to create a custom car seat for his first grandson, Kentrell Jr, with real mink, with a price tag of $18,000, perfect for his Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Not long after, PETA (the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) issued a statement against Mayweather, reminding everyone of Mayweather's past domestic violence arrest.
Mayweather surely didn't seem to care about the organization's message, as he used mink fur again for his latest upgrades.
A few years ago, the stretched Rolls-Royce limousine seemed to have come with a fully white exterior, complete with Mayweather's TMT "The Money Team" logo on the tinted window. Now, the modified luxury car comes with a two-tone black and silver paint job, with black upholstery for the cabin.
Mayweather switched from his collection of white cars to a fully black one over the last few years. The athlete has a series of expensive black cars from famous car manufacturers. Those include Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Mercedes-Benz, Ferrari, and Lamborghini.
But it looks like there's nothing like a fully custom, stretched luxury limousine.
A few years ago, the stretched Rolls-Royce limousine seemed to have come with a fully white exterior, complete with Mayweather's TMT "The Money Team" logo on the tinted window. Now, the modified luxury car comes with a two-tone black and silver paint job, with black upholstery for the cabin.
Mayweather switched from his collection of white cars to a fully black one over the last few years. The athlete has a series of expensive black cars from famous car manufacturers. Those include Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Mercedes-Benz, Ferrari, and Lamborghini.
But it looks like there's nothing like a fully custom, stretched luxury limousine.
Floyd Mayweather dropped around $180K to hook up his stretched Rolls Royce limo, outfitting the luxury vehicle with a new engine, interior, sound system, mink rugs, and a 45" TV in the back! https://t.co/1W4UCTgcXM— TMZ (@TMZ) March 11, 2023