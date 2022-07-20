Floyd Mayweather’s Lime Rolls-Royce Now Includes a Custom Mink Seat for His Grandson

Knowing how flashy and outrageous Floyd Mayweather is when it comes to expensive cars, diamond jewelry, and designer duds for himself, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he’s equally so as a grandfather. Because grandpa Money loves nothing more than to shower his grandson with gifts.
Floyd Mayweather, aka The Best Ever (TBE), Money, or Pretty Boy, is famous for many things, and his accomplishments in the ring and passion for outstanding cars sit at the top of the list. He has very specific tastes when it comes to the cars that join his impressive collection, even if temporarily, and a generous budget to indulge them.
He’s equally liberal with his spending on family and friends. Mayweather’s latest purchase is a custom-made baby car seat that will ride in his newly-acquired 2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, match its interior down to a T, and make a bold statement, all at the same time. You know you’re rolling with the big boys when you’re barely 6 months old, and you travel in a mink-lined car seat made especially for you.
Such is the life of Kentrell Jr., Mayweather’s first grandson. At 5 weeks old, he got his first watch from his famous grandpa, a gold and diamond Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust, while on board his private plane. This week, he got an $18,000 car seat lined in real mink fur to match the mink in the lime interior of the Cullinan.
TMZ says that the baby car seat was done by Mayweather’s “longtime car guy,” Obi Okeke, who is best known as Doctor Bugatti and who’s already taking credit for it. Presumably, he also did the mink seats inside the Cullinan, which are new. Mayweather had previously shown off the Cullinan, but it did not feature any kind of fur – just the bright lime interior, which made for a powerful contrast to the all-black exterior.
The new baby car seat features two cup holders and, of course, “Kendrell Jr.” on the headrest. As you can see in the video below, there’s some lime green showing from under the fur, so presumably, the latter is removable. That would be wise, considering kids are messy by nature and generally completely indifferent to stuff like, “oh, this seat is covered in genuine fairy dust and cost as much as a second-hand car!”
That mink fur will be matted with peanut butter, or chocolate, or ice cream, or whatever Kendrell Jr.’s favorite treat is, in no time!
