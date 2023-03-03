Cristiano Ronaldo's Partner, Georgina, Lives the High Life, Has Luxury Cars and Watches

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez premiered her Netflix documentary I Am Georgina last year. Little did we know, a second season was coming.
Netflix has just shared a teaser trailer for the upcoming second season of the reality series I Am Georgina, adding the release date.
Meant to arrive on the giant streaming service on March 24, Spanish-born Georgina Rodriguez will continue to give us an insight into her luxurious life as an influencer and Cristiano Ronaldo’s WAG (a popular term that stands for wife and girlfriends of famous athletes).
The first teaser trailer for the upcoming reality show does show some of Georgina’s prized possessions, including jewelry, expensive bags, and clothes. She has been dating Cristiano Ronaldo since 2016, so we already know that she lives a very lavish lifestyle. But let’s take a look at some of the cars she’s flaunted online and her collection of prized watches.
Before we get into it, I feel like I must mention that, thanks to her model and influencer status, Georgina Rodriguez is estimated to have a net worth of $10 million. That means not everything comes from Ronaldo's paycheck.
Cristiano Ronaldo is a big car fan, with a collection worth millions of dollars. He has some of the most powerful and expensive cars ever built and keeps on adding them. Naturally, his partner gets to enjoy them, too.
It’s unclear which cars the social media influencer bought for herself, there were several models she has been linked to online.
She flaunted the luxury car on social media in late 2021, when she decided to do a photo shoot from behind the wheel of the sedan.
Cristiano Ronaldo was also photographed driving the Flying Spur, so, it’s unclear whose name is on the papers. During the petrol crisis in the UK, it was reported that Cristiano's driver had to wait for seven hours at a gas station to fill it up. He was unsuccessful.
Georgina posed exiting from the car’s backseat. She also tagged Ronaldo in the shot. The four-door coupe SUV boasted a silver paint job and a dark interior.
The car seems to be from the model's second generation and is offered with multiple fuel options. The 450 4MATIC draws its power from a 3.0-liter L6 engine, rated at 362 horsepower (367 ps) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque.
In 2022, when out and about in Cheshire, United Kingdom, Georgina was photographed getting out of the backseat of yet another Mercedes-Benz GLE.
This time, it was a model launched for Europe, the 350d 4MATIC. The SUV was able to put out 268 horsepower (272 ps) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque thanks to a 3.0-liter inline-six.
The first season of I Am Georgina also gave us a glimpse of the legendary soccer player's garage, which hosted his Bugatti Chiron, a Ferrari 599 GTO, a McLaren Senna, several Mercedes-Benz, and Rolls-Royces.
She also posed with Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron Vitesse, his Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and a Chevrolet Corvette C3. On top of that, she frequently flies in private jets (Ronaldo owns two of them), vacations on lavish yachts, and even flies on private helicopters.
Georgina reportedly owns a jewelry collection worth $4 million and, among them, are some pricey watches, as well.
One of the models she owns is the Rolex GMT Master II, one of the most valuable timepieces from the watchmaker. With a wave dial and silver-tone markers, the watch is covered in baguette-cut diamonds. It also has 30 carats of white diamonds, set in 18k white gold. It's estimated at around $750,000.
Besides the GMT Master II, Georgina also owns the Datejust Pearlmaster. With a yellow gold strap and a green dial, it includes 48 baguette-cut sapphires, with diamond numerals placed at the six and nine positions.
She is also the owner of a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona “Mother of Pearl,” also with 18k yellow gold, with a dial set with diamonds, and a total of 44 jewels.
One of them is the TWENTY-4, which comes with a gold strap, and a black dial, with an elegant design. It's the brand's entry-level piece and the best-selling female watch.
Taking it one step further, Georgina also owns the Patek Philippe Nautilus in 18k rose gold. With a name like that, the watch is obviously water resistant and it can resist underwater up to 197 ft (60 meters).
It comes in 18k yellow gold, showcasing the brand's trademark design, with a white dial and a quartz movement. The Cartier timepiece is also water resistant up to 98 ft (30 m).
Georgina also seems to be very generous, because she has surprised Ronaldo with three different cars so far (that we know of). First, it was a Mercedes-AMG G-Wagen Brabus, a Cadillac Escalade ESV, and a Rolls-Royce Dawn.
