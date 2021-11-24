Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Poses with Her Bentley Flying Spur

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, just posed in a Bentley Flying Spur, making the car look even more expensive, if that's possible, as she showed up behind the wheel.
The car in question might just be Cristiano Ronaldo’s new Bentley Flying Spur. The famous soccer player, who is currently on Manchester United's team, purchased the vehicle in September 2021.
He was seen driving it to practice just over a week ago in Manchester, UK, and you can check out the pictures attached below.
Now it’s his girlfriend’s turn, Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez. In a set of pictures she shared on her Instagram account, the model sat quite comfortably behind the wheel of the luxurious vehicle.
Known for its luxury, the brand’s goal when creating the Flying Spur was to offer both exclusivity and high performance. They didn’t fail and the figures say it all. The car is powered by company's 6.0-liter W12 engine paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, delivering 626 horsepower (635 ps) and a maximum torque of 664 lb-ft (900 Nm).
The Flying Spur is able to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in only 3.8 seconds on its way to a top speed of 207 mph (333 kph).
Ronaldo’s Bentley became famous in late September, during the petrol crisis in the UK. His driver had to wait for seven hours at a gas station, and he was unsuccessful to fill up the soccer player’s car. Needless to say, the moment has passed, and Ronaldo gets to enjoy his luxury ride. And now so does Georgina.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been dating since 2016, and she is pregnant again, this time with twins. The two had a daughter, Alana, and CR7 has three more children.
