5 Ronaldo Treats Fans to Rare Sight of His Custom Brabus Mercedes-AMG G 63

4 Cristiano Ronaldo Will Have to Watch His Speed When Driving Near New Home

2 Cristiano Ronaldo’s Driver Fails to Fuel Up Star’s Bentley After Waiting for Seven Hours

1 Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Parking Ticket While at Lunch with Man United Teammates

More on this:

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Poses with Her Bentley Flying Spur