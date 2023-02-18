Man Discovers Passion for Cars, Buys 15 Special Ones in Two Years

I saw my first big car collection back in 2011. There was this race driver that had multiple buildings filled with cars and motorcycles, and I got to visit one of them. There was a Subaru Impreza WRX STI 22B inside, a Gemballa 959, a tuned Ford GT, and many more amazing machines inside. Since then I've been fortunate enough to see several more collections, and I'm always happy when that happens.

102 photos Photo: Florin Profir/ Autoevolution