5 Awesome Cars in Courtney Cox’s Collection: Porsches, Teslas, and Range Rovers Included

On Friday, March 10, a new Scream movie will hit theaters, so we decided to take a look at one of the longest stars in the franchise, Courteney Cox, and her car collection.
The first film in the series premiered in 1996, and Courteney Cox was one of the main stars, wanting to distance herself a bit from her Friends role as Monica Gellar.
She continued to reprise her role as news reporter Gale Weathers in all the following sequels. She will also be the only actor to appear in every single Scream movie. Neve Campbell will not return as Sidney Prescott due to a salary dispute, and David Arquette is not expected to appear either, as his character was one of Ghostface's victims in the 2022 Scream requel (described as a sequel/ reboot).
In a previous interview with Conan O'Brien, Matt LeBlanc, who is a big car fan, described his fellow Friends star Courteney as a "car nut." The actor added that "she would get bored with cars very quickly," so she would have lots of them in her garage.
With a current net worth of $150 million, Courteney could afford any type of car she wanted, and she probably got it, which is why we decided to take a look at some of the coolest ones she's driven over the years.
The actress has been often spotted with a Porsche 911 (993) Carrera with a silver paint job and a black interior.
Back then, the 993 Carrera featured a 3.6-liter flat-six engine, with 268 horsepower (272 ps) and 243 lb-ft (330 Nm) of torque, taking it to 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in 5.6 seconds and all the way to 168 mph (270 kph).
Funnily enough, later in Friends, her character, Monica, also received a Porsche from her father. It wasn't a 993 Carrera, but close: a 1985 Porsche 911 3.2 Carrera Targa, which reportedly came with a Meteor Metallic and a burgundy interior.
The vehicle in question is a CL-Class (C215), part of the model's second generation, available between 2002 and 2006. Its name in German stands for Coupe Leicht (Light Coupe) or Coupe Luxusklasse (Luxury Coupe). The one Courtney had was the CL 600 variant, powered by a 5.8-liter V12 M137 engine, with 362 horsepower (367 ps) and a torque of 391 lb-ft (530 Nm).
Not exactly a car meant for racing, the sleek CL-Class could hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 6.3 seconds. As for its top speed, the CL 600 reached 155 mph (250 kph).
a couple of Range Rovers over the years.
One of the models was a Range Rover HSE that Courteney was seen with in 2015. The black SUV seemed to be part of the fourth generation, the L405, available between 2012 and 2021.
Courteney also had a Range Rover from the third generation, in production from 2002 to 2012. That one also came with a black paint job. The one she drove was the post-2005 facelift.
In late February 2001, the actress drove a Jaguar S-Type, also dark, like most of her vehicles. Back then, customers could choose between two gasoline engines in the U.S., a 3.0-liter V6 or a 4.0-liter V8, with the European market also receiving a 2.7-liter V6 turbo-diesel.
The same vehicle also made an appearance in Sting's music video for the popular song "Desert Rose" in 2000 and was also used in an ad to promote the British vehicle, then under Ford's management.
The Cougar Town actress was spotted driving a Tesla Model X in 2020. Similar to the rest of her cars, the Model X came with a black paint job and also sported a rear spoiler.
The other Tesla the Scream star has is the facelifted Model S. She went for the P90D option, with 532 horsepower (539 ps) and 713 lb-ft (967 Nm) of torque, complete with a black exterior.
Over the years, Cox has also been seen with a BMW 7 Series and several other Mercedes-Benz models.
She continued to reprise her role as news reporter Gale Weathers in all the following sequels. She will also be the only actor to appear in every single Scream movie. Neve Campbell will not return as Sidney Prescott due to a salary dispute, and David Arquette is not expected to appear either, as his character was one of Ghostface's victims in the 2022 Scream requel (described as a sequel/ reboot).
In a previous interview with Conan O'Brien, Matt LeBlanc, who is a big car fan, described his fellow Friends star Courteney as a "car nut." The actor added that "she would get bored with cars very quickly," so she would have lots of them in her garage.
With a current net worth of $150 million, Courteney could afford any type of car she wanted, and she probably got it, which is why we decided to take a look at some of the coolest ones she's driven over the years.
#1 Porsche 911 Carrera
The actress has been often spotted with a Porsche 911 (993) Carrera with a silver paint job and a black interior.
Back then, the 993 Carrera featured a 3.6-liter flat-six engine, with 268 horsepower (272 ps) and 243 lb-ft (330 Nm) of torque, taking it to 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in 5.6 seconds and all the way to 168 mph (270 kph).
Funnily enough, later in Friends, her character, Monica, also received a Porsche from her father. It wasn't a 993 Carrera, but close: a 1985 Porsche 911 3.2 Carrera Targa, which reportedly came with a Meteor Metallic and a burgundy interior.
#2 Mercedes-Benz CL 600
The vehicle in question is a CL-Class (C215), part of the model's second generation, available between 2002 and 2006. Its name in German stands for Coupe Leicht (Light Coupe) or Coupe Luxusklasse (Luxury Coupe). The one Courtney had was the CL 600 variant, powered by a 5.8-liter V12 M137 engine, with 362 horsepower (367 ps) and a torque of 391 lb-ft (530 Nm).
Not exactly a car meant for racing, the sleek CL-Class could hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 6.3 seconds. As for its top speed, the CL 600 reached 155 mph (250 kph).
#3 Range Rover
a couple of Range Rovers over the years.
One of the models was a Range Rover HSE that Courteney was seen with in 2015. The black SUV seemed to be part of the fourth generation, the L405, available between 2012 and 2021.
Courteney also had a Range Rover from the third generation, in production from 2002 to 2012. That one also came with a black paint job. The one she drove was the post-2005 facelift.
#4 Jaguar S-Type
In late February 2001, the actress drove a Jaguar S-Type, also dark, like most of her vehicles. Back then, customers could choose between two gasoline engines in the U.S., a 3.0-liter V6 or a 4.0-liter V8, with the European market also receiving a 2.7-liter V6 turbo-diesel.
The same vehicle also made an appearance in Sting's music video for the popular song "Desert Rose" in 2000 and was also used in an ad to promote the British vehicle, then under Ford's management.
#5 Tesla Model S
The Cougar Town actress was spotted driving a Tesla Model X in 2020. Similar to the rest of her cars, the Model X came with a black paint job and also sported a rear spoiler.
The other Tesla the Scream star has is the facelifted Model S. She went for the P90D option, with 532 horsepower (539 ps) and 713 lb-ft (967 Nm) of torque, complete with a black exterior.
Over the years, Cox has also been seen with a BMW 7 Series and several other Mercedes-Benz models.