Matt LeBlanc's "Unsellable" Porsche 930 Slantnose Has a New Owner, Gets Dry Ice Cleaning

While it's not as valuable and sought-after as the early 911, the Porsche 930 Turbo is getting a lot of love today. On the other hand, the Slantnose version that Porsche made in the 1980s isn't getting as much attention as it deserves.
That's probably because the flat nose with pop-up headlamps isn't exactly popular with die-hard 911 fans, but it's this feature that turns it into a rare classic. You see, the Slantnose was pretty expensive back in the day and Porsche produced only 948 examples. And according to most sources, only 160 units were shipped to the U.S.
Why was it notably more expensive than the regular 930? Well, each Flachbau front end was handcrafted by remodeling the front fenders. And that operation added a premium of up to 60% to the 930 Turbo of the era. Ouch indeed!
But while the 930 Slantnose is a very rare classic overall, the one you're looking at is much more than that. That's because it's the first 930 Turbo Flachbau ever made. It's the prototype that left the assembly line before the regular-production Slantnose.
In addition to that, it's a well-maintained vehicle with fewer than 1,000 miles (1,609 km) on the odometer. But wait, there's more. This German sports car was once owned by Matt LeBlanc, the actor who became famous for his portrayal of Joey Tribbiani in the NBC sitcom "Friends."
And "was owned" is an important detail here, because LeBlanc struggled to part ways with the Porsche for years. According to a story he told on Jimmy Kimmel Live back in 2019, this Slantnose failed to find a new owner at two different auction events. Was it because Matt had set the reserve too high, trying to take advantage of the car's celebrity status? I don't know, but somehow he finally managed to sell it.
Now with a new owner, the Slantnose was taken to the folks over at "I AM Detailing" for dry ice treatment to the engine bay and the chassis. Because the Porsche is about to be sold again. They also added a new layer of Cosmoline for extra protection against rust because the previous one was "rather patchy." But regardless of all the small issues, this 930 Slantnose looks the part. And it's bound to become an even more valuable collectible as it ages.
If you're not very familiar with the Flachbau, it was actually born in the early 1980s when Kremer Racing began offering conversion kits for the 930 Turbo. They were designed to make the car's front fascia look like the famous 935 race car. The production car was born after TAG Heuer co-owner Mansour Ojjeh commissioned Porsche to make a road-legal version of the 935.
Why was it notably more expensive than the regular 930? Well, each Flachbau front end was handcrafted by remodeling the front fenders. And that operation added a premium of up to 60% to the 930 Turbo of the era. Ouch indeed!
But while the 930 Slantnose is a very rare classic overall, the one you're looking at is much more than that. That's because it's the first 930 Turbo Flachbau ever made. It's the prototype that left the assembly line before the regular-production Slantnose.
In addition to that, it's a well-maintained vehicle with fewer than 1,000 miles (1,609 km) on the odometer. But wait, there's more. This German sports car was once owned by Matt LeBlanc, the actor who became famous for his portrayal of Joey Tribbiani in the NBC sitcom "Friends."
And "was owned" is an important detail here, because LeBlanc struggled to part ways with the Porsche for years. According to a story he told on Jimmy Kimmel Live back in 2019, this Slantnose failed to find a new owner at two different auction events. Was it because Matt had set the reserve too high, trying to take advantage of the car's celebrity status? I don't know, but somehow he finally managed to sell it.
Now with a new owner, the Slantnose was taken to the folks over at "I AM Detailing" for dry ice treatment to the engine bay and the chassis. Because the Porsche is about to be sold again. They also added a new layer of Cosmoline for extra protection against rust because the previous one was "rather patchy." But regardless of all the small issues, this 930 Slantnose looks the part. And it's bound to become an even more valuable collectible as it ages.
If you're not very familiar with the Flachbau, it was actually born in the early 1980s when Kremer Racing began offering conversion kits for the 930 Turbo. They were designed to make the car's front fascia look like the famous 935 race car. The production car was born after TAG Heuer co-owner Mansour Ojjeh commissioned Porsche to make a road-legal version of the 935.