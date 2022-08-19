Jerry Seinfeld's Bespoke Porsche 718 Spyder Will Be at Monterey Car Week

The Monterey Car Week, a heaven of one-of-a-kind pieces, is underway. And Jerry Seinfeld has his own models to bring to the table, including a new factory-built Porsche 718 Spyder.
Some of you might know Jerry Seinfeld for his comedy shows or stand-ups. But the actor is also a big fan of cars, having produced and starred in Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee from 2012 to 2019, where he chose vehicles for his special guests and interviewed them while they were getting their caffeine fix.
Seinfeld has a particular liking for Porsche and owns many different models from the German sports car manufacturer. His most treasured, though, is the Porsche 908/03, chassis number 008, which is one out of 13 built. The model won the 1970 Targa Florio and the Nurburgring 1,000 Kilometer races, which makes it an invaluable possession.
Inspired by his Porsche 908/03, Jerry Seinfeld commissioned a special, one-off factory-built Porsche 718 Spyder.
The modern interpretation of the Porsche model is all painted from the factory. It features the same Gulf Racing livery as the 1970s race car, with Porsche PTS Gulf Blue and prominent Gulf Orange arrows, slightly bigger than the original. The #12 number is placed in the middle of the hood, with a British flag decal, and also shows up on both doors.
The car came with custom illuminated door sills that read “50 Jahre targa Florio 1970-2020” in orange and blue. The rear spoiler and the front splitter feature the same green as the 908. The interior is covered in black upholstery with contrasting orange accents.
The development of the car was overseen by Grant Larson, Porsche's Director of Special Projects, who worked directly with Christoph Neimann, graphic designer.
Gianni Cabiglio shared the "first reveal" of the unique vehicle, which is meant to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the 908/03 Spyder's victory. Another Easter Egg is that the VIN of the vehicle also ends in 1-9-7-0.
This year, to the delight of all car enthusiasts, both the Porsche 908/03 and the Porsche 718 Spyder will be on display at the Monterey Car Week 2022, at the Porsche Zentrum, from August 18 to August 20.
