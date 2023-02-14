Brabus Again Plays With a KTM Bike for Valentine’s Day: Enter the Brabus 1300 R Edition 23

Exactly one year ago today, Austrian bike maker KTM let loose a very special version of the 1290 Super Duke R EVO. It was called Brabus 1300 R, and came as the first collab between the maker of insane two-wheelers and one of Europe’s most powerful car tuning houses.
On Valentine’s Day 2022, KTM opened the order books for the special edition motorcycle and quickly got rid of the entire run of 154 units. On Valentine’s Day 2023, we got wind of the bike making a comeback, in the form of something called the Brabus 1300 R Edition 23.
Based just like last year on the same 1290 Super Duke R EVO, the ride is slightly different and is described as a direct evolution of what we had last year. And there’s going to be more of them on the roads, and in different colors, too.
The base motorcycle remains the 1290, with the immensely powerful LC8 V-Twin engine in its frame. With a displacement of 1,301cc, the powerplant has an output rating of 180 hp and 140 Nm of torque, a true beast that requires quite a bit of talent to control.
The Brabus touches can be found literally everywhere on the ride. Starting from the ground up, we get a pair of German-made monoblock Z wheels in a 9-spoke design and wearing a Platinum Black coat of paint. Further up, the side panels and air ducts were redesigned for a touch of uniqueness. Up front, the headlight mask, complete with its exposed-carbon side fairing, makes an impressive appearance, while at the opposite end, we get treated to the sight of a reupholstered, heated seat with one of Brabus’ trademark stitching pattern, something called Crest.
All of the above is, of course, a list of the most in-your-face modifications, but the 1300 R does have more subtle custom elements on it only the rider can enjoy. We’re talking here about the Brabus start-up animation and special colors on the motorcycle’s screen, or the associated limited-edition number slapped on the body.
Said body come will be available for the Brabus 1300 R Edition 23 in two color schemes, namely Superblack and Stealth Gray (last year we had Magma Red and Signature Black). Whereas the previous iteration of the motorcycle was made in just 154 units for the global market, this year KTM goes the extra mile and will release 290 of them, evenly divided at 145 units for each of the two colors.
Pricing for the Brabus 1300 R Edition 23 was not announced, but we do know when the reservation page opens: February 16 at 15:00 CET. Knowing how fast such KTM contraptions are spoken for, you should get ready to click that Reserve button like crazy when the time comes, if you really want to walk away with one of these.
