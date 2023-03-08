Rare Collection of AMG and Mercedes Brabus Includes Ex-Saudi Arabian Embassy 500 SEL

When it comes to luxury performance cars, Mercedes has had an illustrious history. From the granddaddy box-shaped 190E to the reincarnated sixth-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class (W214). The Stuttgart-based automaker has entrenched its automotive ingenuity beyond function and culture. Its prevalence is so vast and cult-following so strong that there are tombstones dedicated to its novelty.
As the three-point star enthusiasts worldwide await an avalanche of new Mercedes models in 2023, a faction of its loyal following is still hung up on its 1980s and 90s models – and for a good reason.
Neville has been collecting cars for around two decades
JDM-tuned W124 is a rare bird
1971 Pontiac Trans-Am loves to be driven flat-out
Ex-Saudi Arabian Embassy Mercedes-Benz 500 SEL AMG
