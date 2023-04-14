Which Is Your Virtual People Hauler Darling: Dodge Caravan SRT or Demon City Car?

These days, the automotive industry is a bundle of joy and hype when it comes to crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. Passenger cars, not so much, especially in certain sectors like MPVs. So, what is Stellantis, for example, supposed to do about that?
Look, we know the convenience factor is greater than the sum of its parts regarding CUVs, SUVs, or trucks. But that does not mean the iconic passenger cars should be discarded. Just look at the Asian carmakers and their endeavors, then compare them to the meager efforts of US automakers and understand they just want higher profits from selling those costlier high riders. Nope, they do not necessarily have the best interest of their customers at heart, in case you still need to figure that out.
Anyway, there are some exceptions to the norm – or perhaps those are just slip-ups and a way to claim they still (remotely seem to) care about passenger cars. General Motors still has the Chevrolet Malibu rocking it against the Toyota Camry and the sedan lot. Ford still brags about the iconic Mustang being the only one who will survive past the 2024 model year in ICE form while the Camaro bites the dust, and the Charger/Challenger siblings shrink to just one model series and adapt to the novel EV lifestyle.
As for Stellantis, they still have zombie models like the Chrysler 300 sedan (the 2023 model year has a starting MSRP of $34,295, which is costly - indeed) or the Pacifica series. The latter, believe it or not, is a minivan! Yes, Detroit carmakers still make people haulers – aka MPVs or soccer mom and hockey dad mobiles. And Chrysler even has two models, the regular $37,270 Pacifica and the expensive $50,795 Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid variant.
On the other hand, although tradition called for a Dodge counterpart, there is no more Caravan in the lineup, which is sad considering the historical nameplates like the Chrysler Town & Country, Plymouth Voyager, and the Dodge Caravan, plus the stories they share. Oh, well, that calls for action – and for some people to take matters into their hands, right? Or, instead, at the tip of their CGI brushes, as is the case here with the imaginative realm of digital car content creators.
So, meet Jim, the virtual artist tucked behind the jlord8 moniker on social media, who decided to pose a simple question: "Why hasn't Dodge refaced a Pacifica yet?" No worries, he also answered the query and acted upon his first CGI impulse to create the Dodge Caravan SRT. Yes, we know that the 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat already acts like a 710-horsepower, 6.2-liter supercharged V8 people hauler with space across three rows. But has anyone noticed that the hypothetical Caravan SRT also looks great – and maybe it doesn't even need the Hellcat, as the 392 might suffice?
Anyway, in case that people hauler is too big for your city car needs, Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation-based virtual artist Aksyonov Nikita has prepared a fresh take on the outgoing 2023 Dodge Challenger. It's the SRT Demon City Car, indeed, all posing as a Honda e that was robbed of its EV lifestyle in favor of a CGI mashup with the Challenger and its renowned Demon DNA. Doesn't it look quirky yet cool, or what?!
Anyway, there are some exceptions to the norm – or perhaps those are just slip-ups and a way to claim they still (remotely seem to) care about passenger cars. General Motors still has the Chevrolet Malibu rocking it against the Toyota Camry and the sedan lot. Ford still brags about the iconic Mustang being the only one who will survive past the 2024 model year in ICE form while the Camaro bites the dust, and the Charger/Challenger siblings shrink to just one model series and adapt to the novel EV lifestyle.
As for Stellantis, they still have zombie models like the Chrysler 300 sedan (the 2023 model year has a starting MSRP of $34,295, which is costly - indeed) or the Pacifica series. The latter, believe it or not, is a minivan! Yes, Detroit carmakers still make people haulers – aka MPVs or soccer mom and hockey dad mobiles. And Chrysler even has two models, the regular $37,270 Pacifica and the expensive $50,795 Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid variant.
On the other hand, although tradition called for a Dodge counterpart, there is no more Caravan in the lineup, which is sad considering the historical nameplates like the Chrysler Town & Country, Plymouth Voyager, and the Dodge Caravan, plus the stories they share. Oh, well, that calls for action – and for some people to take matters into their hands, right? Or, instead, at the tip of their CGI brushes, as is the case here with the imaginative realm of digital car content creators.
So, meet Jim, the virtual artist tucked behind the jlord8 moniker on social media, who decided to pose a simple question: "Why hasn't Dodge refaced a Pacifica yet?" No worries, he also answered the query and acted upon his first CGI impulse to create the Dodge Caravan SRT. Yes, we know that the 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat already acts like a 710-horsepower, 6.2-liter supercharged V8 people hauler with space across three rows. But has anyone noticed that the hypothetical Caravan SRT also looks great – and maybe it doesn't even need the Hellcat, as the 392 might suffice?
Anyway, in case that people hauler is too big for your city car needs, Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation-based virtual artist Aksyonov Nikita has prepared a fresh take on the outgoing 2023 Dodge Challenger. It's the SRT Demon City Car, indeed, all posing as a Honda e that was robbed of its EV lifestyle in favor of a CGI mashup with the Challenger and its renowned Demon DNA. Doesn't it look quirky yet cool, or what?!