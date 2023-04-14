Popular Euro Crossover Going Under the Knife, 2024 Renault Captur Will Be Better Than Ever

The second-generation Renault Captur is four years old, and the diamond brand knows that it needs a mid-cycle refresh in order to remain competitive until its successor arrives. Thus, they have started testing the facelift on the right side of the pond, and our spy photographers were there to immortalize it.
Caught doing its thing in prototype form, the 2024 Renault Captur had its front and rear fascias under heavy camouflage. As a result, it is hard to spot most changes, but if anything, it appears that it will retain the overall shape of the headlights. Still, they should at least sport new graphics, and new DRLs will likely join them.
The grille and bumper will also be new, and it appears that they have updated the hood, as the corporate logo no longer protrudes into it. Black cladding will still decorate the lower parts of the body. Out back, we can see an identical license plate holder and reflectors placement. Still, the bumper will be part of the novelties, and so will the taillamps. The tailgate is expected to still host the diamond emblem in the middle, above the Captur badge.
Don't let the apparent closed-off design of the grille trick you because the facelifted Renault Captur will still pack internal combustion units. In fact, this test car had a visible tailpipe on the left-hand side of the diffuser. Speaking of the engines, it will likely soldier on with the usual gasoline (and maybe LPG) assortment. Hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains are understood to be on the cards as well, and certain outlets speak of the demise of the diesel. While that would make sense from a carbon dioxide perspective, it remains to be confirmed.
The interior will be a familiar place, as we are discussing a mid-cycle refresh, not a new generation. The dashboard panel, seats, door cards, buttons, knobs, and so on will carry over. If anything, the automaker might give it a new infotainment system, with a portrait-oriented design, and new digital instrument cluster. Either that or fresh software at least. It is likely that the center console will be updated, and a new steering wheel could be included too. Revised safety gear and new tech amenities could round off the changes.
We don't know yet when the updated Renault Captur will be unveiled. However, considering that the real-world testing phase began recently, we wouldn't expect it any sooner than the end of 2023, or in the first quarter of next year, with deliveries commencing shortly after the presentation. As you can expect, it will remain a forbidden fruit in our market, where it would have gone against the likes of the Nissan Kicks and Honda HR-V.
