Watch the Mach-E Go Against a Stock Car and a Rocket in Ford’s Latest Campaign

5 All-New Renault Captur to Debut at 2019 Frankfurt Show, Will Go Hybrid

3 2020 Renault Captur Shows Angry Look Under New Camouflage

More on this:

Sporty-Looking Renault Captur R.S. Line Joins Range in Europe From €28,400

Renault apparently wants to help the Captur look a tiny bit more sporty for its customers in Europe, hence the introduction of this brand new R.S. Line specification. 14 photos



Inside, the Captur R.S. Line boasts special red inserts for the upholstery, while the perforated leather steering wheel features both red and white contrast stitching (at that point, they may just as well have added blue stitching too). Furthermore, you’ll also find a red line running across the air vents and dashboard, with the latter also getting a carbon finish. It's not real carbon fiber, obviously. The 10-inch digital gauge cluster, front and rear parking aid (with rearview camera), induction charging, and an electrochromic interior mirror are all available at no extra cost.



Pricing starts from €28,400 ($34,400) for the Captur R.S. Line TCe 140, while the TCe 140 EDC and



Renault is also boosting the appeal of the Initiale Paris specification for the 2021 model year, offering a 360-degree camera, black-finish shark antenna (on relevant roof colors), and chrome steering wheel paddle shifters as standard. As for power units, the Renault Captur is available with gasoline (TCe 90 and 140), LPG (TCe 100 LPG) and Plug-in Hybrid (E-Tech 160) engines; regular hybrid variants are on their way as well.



The fact that there’s no This version of the French crossover comes with a more aggressive front bumper, featuring an F1 blade and honeycomb grille, plus a grey rear diffuser, over-tinted windows (including the rear window), R.S. Line badging, and 18-inch ‘Le Castellet’ alloy wheels. The latter are named after the commune where you’ll find the famous Circuit Paul Ricard race track.Inside, the Captur R.S. Line boasts special red inserts for the upholstery, while the perforated leather steering wheel features both red and white contrast stitching (at that point, they may just as well have added blue stitching too). Furthermore, you’ll also find a red line running across the air vents and dashboard, with the latter also getting a carbon finish. It's not real carbon fiber, obviously. The 10-inch digital gauge cluster, front and rear parking aid (with rearview camera), induction charging, and an electrochromic interior mirror are all available at no extra cost.Pricing starts from €28,400 ($34,400) for the Captur R.S. Line TCe 140, while the TCe 140 EDC and E-Tech Plug-In 160 variants cost €30,350 ($36,762) and €37,050 ($44,877), respectively, in this same trim.Renault is also boosting the appeal of the Initiale Paris specification for the 2021 model year, offering a 360-degree camera, black-finish shark antenna (on relevant roof colors), and chrome steering wheel paddle shifters as standard. As for power units, the Renault Captur is available with gasoline (TCe 90 and 140), LPG (TCe 100 LPG) and Plug-in Hybrid (E-Tech 160) engines; regular hybrid variants are on their way as well.The fact that there’s no diesel option shouldn’t come as a surprise, seeing as, like many other carmakers in Europe, Renault too is focusing more on gasoline power, hybridization, and battery electric technology.

load press release