Revised Renault Clio and Captur Ranges Now Offering Better Variety Across the Board

Renault is making changes to its Clio and Captur ranges for the 2022 model year, looking to enhance not only the driving experience, but also overall convenience and practicality. Both models are now available in Evolution, Techno and RS Line specifications, but let’s see what’s different about the Clio first.
On the popular supermini, the Evolution specification replaces the Icon Edition model, while also adding a larger 7-inch TFT color instrument panel. Techno, meanwhile, builds on the old SE Edition spec, enhancing the exterior with dark tinted rear windows, chrome detailing on the window surrounds and door panels, plus a shark fin antenna.
Inside, you get gray accents for the dashboard and door panels, to go with the dark gray pinstriped seat upholstery.
As for the RS Line, it adds features such as the 9.3-inch EASY LINK infotainment system with sat-nav and wireless phone charging as standard, as well as the 10-inch TFT gauge cluster. MY2022 Clio models also gain E-Tech 145 engines on hybrid versions of the Evolution, Techno and RS Line. This is a 1.6-liter gasoline hybrid engine, with 143 hp / 145 ps (5 extra horses over the outgoing hybrid variant) and is now available on all Clio E-Tech models.
Last but not least, as far as the Clio is concerned, we have additional practicality gained through the use of luggage nets that are now fitted to the trunk.
Moving on to the Captur, we see more of the same with the Evolution acting as a direct upgrade to the outgoing Iconic Edition specification. This new entry-level model comes with 17-inch Ediris diamond cut alloys (like on the Captur Rive Gauche Limited Edition) and automatic air conditioning as standard.
Then you have the Techno spec, which replaces the SE Edition, while the RS Line adds its own blend of dynamic, sporty design, plus impressive gear, like that previously mentioned 10-inch TFT color display.
