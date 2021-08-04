2021 Renault Clio Lutecia Edition Adds a Dose of Sportiness to the Supermini

2 Renault Reveals the Most Powerful Captur Ever, the E-Tech PHEV

Renault has made a new addition to the Clio family . It’s called the Clio Lutecia, and it is a limited edition model, with 300 units to be produced for the United Kingdom. 6 photos



The Lutecia term is derived from the ancient name for Paris, and the special edition Clio is finished in Diamond Black metallic as standard, with contrasting brass detailing on the outside. It sits on 17-inch Viva Stella alloy wheels, with brass accents, and can be ordered with the TCe 90 turbocharged gasoline engine solely, rated at 90 PS (89 HP / 66 kW ), which returns 53.3 mpg UK (44.4 mpg US / 5.3 l/100 km) and emits 119 g/km of CO2.



Things such as the heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats, fabric upholstery with brass piping, Blind Spot Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control , and aforementioned alloys are exclusive to the Lutecia version of the 2021 Renault Clio. The



Moreover, like all Clio variants, the Lutecia also gets the Emergency Brake Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Hill Start Assist, Active Emergency Braking with Pedestrian and Cyclist detection, Automatic Emergency Assist, and Traffic Sign Recognition.



As for the rest of the 2021 Clio lineup in the UK, it kicks off with the Play, from £16,200 ($22,529), followed by the Iconic, with an RRP of £17,400 ($24,198). Both have a tiny gasoline engine with 65 PS (64 HP / 48 kW). The S Edition and R.S. Line, priced from £19,100 ($26,562) and £19,900 ($27,675) respectively, are powered by the 90 PS (89 HP / 66 kW) unit.

