Apple Expands Self-driving Car Fleet in California, Apple Car Not in Sight

Apple is slowly expanding its self-driving car fleet in California. At the end of July, the company added another vehicle to its fleet, which would raise the total to 69 self-driving cars. Furthermore, the Cupertino giant has also added sixteen driver permits to the program. 8 photos



Reports claim Waymo has about 373 drivers in its roster, nearly four times more than Apple's recently expanded crew, while GM-owned Cruise has 102 state-certified drivers. As



Unlike GM, Apple does not build cars, and it is unclear what the American technology corporation will do with its self-driving car tech. Rumors about a car from Apple appeared back in 2014, and its Project Titan had over 1,000 employees until late 2016 when company executives decided to cut back the team.



If Apple does decide to sell



With no official partnership with a manufacturer, Apple is left with buying vehicles from whatever automakers it chooses until the company develops a fully functional self-driving car technology. Some believe that Tesla would be the best partner for the role, but the two companies did not share the same vision.



Editor's note: Gallery shows rendering of iCar concept, a CGI project that is not related to Apple. Gallery shows rendering of iCar concept, a CGI project that is not related to Apple.