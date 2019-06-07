2020 Renault Clio RS Line Shines in New Photos, Is Worth €21,400

HP

The last two generations of the Clio offered GT and GT Line body kits, but both appear to have been replaced by the RS Line. Obviously, the Renaultsport badge is better known, and regular customers can now enjoy it with their more reasonable engine choices.After a short media launch event about a week ago, the Clio can already be ordered in France, where prices for the RS Line start from €21,400, which is about €1,300 more than the level below that. Standard equipment includes the 7-inch infotainment (9.3in available), LED lights, hands-free access, 17-inch wheels, a splash of leather, aluminum pedals and the F1-style body kit.While this is our favorite look for the new Clio, we're not sold on the back end. Nor would we pick this over the Ford Fiesta ST Line. However, the engine choices are definitely appealing.For the above-mentioned amount of money, you get a 1001-liter turbo engine with a 6-speed manual. Your two other choices are a 115 HP 1.5-liter diesel or a 130 HP 1.3-liter with a 7-speed EDC (twin-clutch), both costing €24,100. It's pretty obvious which one we'd have. This color is called Blue Iron and costs €540, but we don't think it suits the car.The bigger 9.3-inch screen is another 350 euros, or 1,600 with the Bose sound system. Even though it's supposed to be based on a new platform, the new Clio looks a lot like the model that came before. In some areas, Renault simplified the design, but the interior is a major and easy to spot upgrade.Steering wheel, tablet display, digital dash, seats and door trim - everything looks better built and more interesting. If you're curious how this compares to the VW Polo, check out this recent video.The real Clio RS should arrive next year, our suspicion being that it will draw power from a 1.8-liter turbo instead of a 1.6T, just like recently revised versions of the Talisman or Espace.