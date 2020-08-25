Renault Clio, the Little French Car That Could Is Growing Mature as it Turns 30

Name one substantial automotive critical and commercial success of modern times other than Volkswagen’s Golf and France’s Renault Clio. It is hard, right? Well, this is because the two models have copiously dominated the sales charts each year, battling for supremacy even across classes. While the German compact car has undeniably ruled the European market since way back in 1974, the Clio’s continued apparition since 1990 clearly stands for the single most important threat to its crown.

30 photos