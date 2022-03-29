Renault Launches Captur R.S. Line, Calls It a "Premium Light SUV"

Automakers will sometimes invent new terms for their products, just like Renault did with the new Captur R.S. Line that has just launched in Australia, calling it a "premium light SUV."
The subcompact crossover, which takes on the likes of the Hyundai Kona and Mazda CX-30, is the latest addition to the Captur range and brings a few visual upgrades inside and out.
“With strategic additions like this Captur R.S. Line, Renault is offering consumers even more choice as we begin to grow the product portfolio,” said the brand’s local General Manager, Glen Sealey. “With new commercial vehicles arriving later this year, and the recent well-received reveal of the all-new Megane E-Tech, it’s exciting times ahead for Renault.”
Starting with the exterior, the 2022 Captur R.S. Line features a specific front bumper design, with a chin spoiler, said to have been inspired by the world of Formula 1. It has gun metal grey trim, two chrome exhaust tips, front and rear skid plates, and ‘R.S. Line’ logos. The 18-inch diamond-cut alloys, with a specific pattern, round off the styling here.
Greeting users upon opening the doors are the ‘R.S. Line’ entry sills. Once inside, they will see the carbon-like trim, alloy sport pedals, and red and grey contrast stitching. Additional ‘R.S. Line’ badging can be found here as well, and besides these, this grade further sets itself apart from the rest of the lineup by having a frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror, hands-free parking system, and dusk-sensing headlights. Speaking of gear, the Zen and Intens models are now equipped with adaptive cruise control with stop&go at no extra cost.
Pricing for the 2022 Captur R.S. Line starts at AU$39,590 (equal to US$29,710). The Intens and Zen kick off at AU$37,090 (US$27,835) and AU$32,090 (US$24,080) respectively, and the entry-level Life carries a recommended retail price of AU$30,090 (US$22,580). All versions pack a 1.3-liter gasoline engine, and a dual-clutch transmission.
