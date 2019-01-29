2019 Renault Clio Adds R.S. Line, Initiale Paris Trim Levels

Following the reveal of the interior, Renault published the first photographs of the Clio’s exterior. The fifth generation is a mini-me Megane, but as opposed to the bigger brother, the GT Line will henceforth be known as R.S. Line.

Next up, Renault is much obliged to announce the Clio Initiale Paris. A luxed-up trim level that takes the handle from the Espace-based Initiale Paris Concept from the 2013 Frankfurt Motor Show, this version differentiates itself with chrome detailing, 17-inch wheels, and the shark-fin antenna.



The Initiale Paris can be had in any color as long as it is Black or Sand Grey. The range-topping Clio also features padded leather seats, special foamed leather steering wheel, and exclusive design for the upholstery.



Even though the rear door handles continue to be integrated into the C-pillars,



Renault makes a case for the trunk, calling it “the largest in the category.” As expected, the rear seats fold down to provide a flat loading area while the double floor helps with organizing the luggage and/or shopping bags.



Another surprise of the Clio V comes in the form of LED headlights, all standard from the first trim level upwards. The C-shaped signature mirrors that of the Megane, lending the subcompact hatchback a more expressive appearance.



Available in no fewer than 11 colors and three customization packages, the Clio measures 4,048 millimeters in length and 1,798 millimeters in width. Be that it may, the Clio looks more dynamic because the roofline has been lowered to 1,440 millimeters.



