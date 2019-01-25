2019 Renault Clio Video Teaser Shows Megane Styling

In production since 2012, the Clio IV will be put to pasture on January 28th. “The best Clio ever is on its way” according to Renault, which used the Megane as the basis for the newcomer’s exterior design.
#StayTuned is all we can do for now, with Renault expected to drop a few more teasers until the day of unveiling. The timing also suggests the 2019 Geneva Motor Show is where the Clio V will be presented in the flesh, kicking off on March 7th at the Palexpo exhibition and congress center.
Similar to the fourth, the fifth generation of the subcompact hatchback has plenty of black plastic trim, both gloss and matte. The door handles for the rear doors are integrated into the C-pillars, and based on photographs of test mules, the wheels continue to feature four lug nuts.
The Clio V marks a departure from the current formula in terms of underpinnings, switching from the Alliance B platform to the CMF-B. This member of the Common Module Family will be shared with Dacia (Logan and Sandero), Nissan (Juke), and even Mitsubishi (Mirage and Outlander Sport).
Being a cross-sector concept instead of a horizontal segmentation, the CMF has been developed from the get-go with electrification in mind. French motoring publication L’argus suggests the Clio Hybrid is coming in 2020, featuring the “e-Tech” suffix.
Elsewhere in the range, the manual and DCT will be coupled to a suite of three- and four-cylinder turbocharged engine options, including the 1.0 TCe. The Clio RS, meanwhile, is expected to get the 1.8 TCe according to L’Automobile.
Turning our attention back to the video teaser, the body color and interior trim suggests that Renault will go all out with customization. This wide selection of options will help bring in younger customers, the type of people who care about these things more than the Average Joe.
To get a better picture of what the 2019 Renault Clio has in the pipeline, just check the configurator for the Nissan Micra. After all, the Japanese hatchback is joined at the hip with the Clio despite the fact the Micra is based on the V platform.
