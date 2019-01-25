autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

2019 Renault Clio Video Teaser Shows Megane Styling

25 Jan 2019, 20:01 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
In production since 2012, the Clio IV will be put to pasture on January 28th. “The best Clio ever is on its way” according to Renault, which used the Megane as the basis for the newcomer’s exterior design.
24 photos
2019 Renault Clio2019 Renault Clio2019 Renault Clio RS LineAll-New Renault Clio Is Starting to Look Familiar, Spied Testing With Skoda FabiaAll-New Renault Clio Is Starting to Look Familiar, Spied Testing With Skoda FabiaAll-New Renault Clio Is Starting to Look Familiar, Spied Testing With Skoda FabiaAll-New Renault Clio Is Starting to Look Familiar, Spied Testing With Skoda FabiaAll-New Renault Clio Is Starting to Look Familiar, Spied Testing With Skoda FabiaAll-New Renault Clio Is Starting to Look Familiar, Spied Testing With Skoda FabiaAll-New Renault Clio Is Starting to Look Familiar, Spied Testing With Skoda FabiaAll-New Renault Clio Is Starting to Look Familiar, Spied Testing With Skoda FabiaAll-New Renault Clio Is Starting to Look Familiar, Spied Testing With Skoda FabiaAll-New Renault Clio Is Starting to Look Familiar, Spied Testing With Skoda FabiaAll-New Renault Clio Is Starting to Look Familiar, Spied Testing With Skoda FabiaAll-New Renault Clio Is Starting to Look Familiar, Spied Testing With Skoda FabiaAll-New Renault Clio Is Starting to Look Familiar, Spied Testing With Skoda FabiaAll-New Renault Clio Is Starting to Look Familiar, Spied Testing With Skoda FabiaAll-New Renault Clio Is Starting to Look Familiar, Spied Testing With Skoda FabiaAll-New Renault Clio Is Starting to Look Familiar, Spied Testing With Skoda FabiaAll-New Renault Clio Is Starting to Look Familiar, Spied Testing With Skoda FabiaAll-New Renault Clio Is Starting to Look Familiar, Spied Testing With Skoda FabiaAll-New Renault Clio Is Starting to Look Familiar, Spied Testing With Skoda FabiaAll-New Renault Clio Is Starting to Look Familiar, Spied Testing With Skoda Fabia
#StayTuned is all we can do for now, with Renault expected to drop a few more teasers until the day of unveiling. The timing also suggests the 2019 Geneva Motor Show is where the Clio V will be presented in the flesh, kicking off on March 7th at the Palexpo exhibition and congress center.

Similar to the fourth, the fifth generation of the subcompact hatchback has plenty of black plastic trim, both gloss and matte. The door handles for the rear doors are integrated into the C-pillars, and based on photographs of test mules, the wheels continue to feature four lug nuts.

The Clio V marks a departure from the current formula in terms of underpinnings, switching from the Alliance B platform to the CMF-B. This member of the Common Module Family will be shared with Dacia (Logan and Sandero), Nissan (Juke), and even Mitsubishi (Mirage and Outlander Sport).

Being a cross-sector concept instead of a horizontal segmentation, the CMF has been developed from the get-go with electrification in mind. French motoring publication L’argus suggests the Clio Hybrid is coming in 2020, featuring the “e-Tech” suffix.

Elsewhere in the range, the manual and DCT will be coupled to a suite of three- and four-cylinder turbocharged engine options, including the 1.0 TCe. The Clio RS, meanwhile, is expected to get the 1.8 TCe according to L’Automobile.

Turning our attention back to the video teaser, the body color and interior trim suggests that Renault will go all out with customization. This wide selection of options will help bring in younger customers, the type of people who care about these things more than the Average Joe.

To get a better picture of what the 2019 Renault Clio has in the pipeline, just check the configurator for the Nissan Micra. After all, the Japanese hatchback is joined at the hip with the Clio despite the fact the Micra is based on the V platform.


 

Yes, you heard right... ã the best #CLIO ever is on its way! Want to check for yourself? @Stay Tuned! ó#RenaultCLIO

A post shared by Groupe Renault (@grouperenault) on Jan 25, 2019 at 5:00am PST

2019 Renault Clio teaser Renault Clio design Renault hatchback
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
RENAULT models:
RENAULT TwingoRENAULT Twingo MiniRENAULT KadjarRENAULT Kadjar CrossoverRENAULT Megane RS CoupeRENAULT Megane RS Coupe CoupeRENAULT CapturRENAULT Captur CompactRENAULT Megane RS 5 DoorsRENAULT Megane RS 5 Doors CompactAll RENAULT models  
 
 