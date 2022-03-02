2022 Renault Arkana R.S. Line Is Like the (Relatively) Poor Man's BMW X6 M Performance

Renault has expanded its Arkana family in Australia by launching the new R.S. Line variant. An all-show with no extra-go model, it builds on the Intens trim level, bringing special features inside and out, and using the gasoline engine co-developed with Daimler (Mercedes-Benz Group).
Joining the brand’s subcompact crossover family, the 2022 Arkana R.S. Line brings a number of sporty design elements, like the specific front bumper with an aero blade, skid plates at both ends, and gun metal grey door trims. For the wheels, the French automaker chose a set of diamond-cut 18s, which contribute to the overall looks.
Opening the door of the new Arkana R.S. Line will reveal the dedicated entry sills. Once inside, users will see the leather and perforated leather-wrapped steering wheel that has an ‘R.S. Line’ badge, as well as the red and grey contrast stitching. Things such as the carbon-look trim, and alloy sport pedals are on deck too, as well as more ‘R.S.’ logos.
Further setting it apart from the rest of the family are the sunroof, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and auto-dimming rearview mirror with a frameless design, offered at no extra cost. Active emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control are standard too. Those interested in this model can specify it in a metallic paint finish, for an extra AU$750 (equal to US$545), and with a contrasting black roof that will set them back another AU$600 (US$435).
Powering Renault’s Arkana R.S. Line is the 1.3-liter TCe gasoline engine. Compliant with the Euro 6 emission standard, it develops 115 kW (156 ps / 154 hp) at 5,500 rpm and 262 Nm (193 lb-ft) of torque at 2,250 rpm, returning 6 liters/100 km (39.2 mpg US) on average.
Pricing kicks off at AU$42,090 (US$30,565), making it AU$3,500 (US$2,540) more expensive than the Intens and AU$7,500 (US$5,445) pricier than the Zen.
