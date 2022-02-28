Renault Arkana Ditches X6 Clone Looks for CGI Shadow Line and Lifted Sedan Vibe

Little did BMW know or even cared that one day even Renault would have an X6 impersonator. Some will say about the French Arkana that it is yet another coupe-SUV clone. Others will not agree, at least virtually.
Not long now (March 8th, 2022) and Renault will have a very fresh compact crossover SUV lineup. It will be composed of the Austral and Arkana siblings, instead of keeping the current Kadjar moniker alive. Both models will start with an “A,” probably to signify Renault’s new beginnings. But it will not be hard to make out one from the other.
Renault’s Austral will be a Megane E-Tech Electric-inspired regular crossover SUV. Meanwhile, their Arkana coupe-SUV acts out as the rebellious member of the family. And it'd better looks the part. At least virtually. So, case in point.
The Russia-based virtual artist Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media, has decided to give France's Renault a little bit of America’s murdered-out love. Complete with an all-black atmosphere for this virtual Arkana design. And packing the CGI expert’s signature “Shadow Line,” lowered suspension, and new aftermarket wheels treatment. Along with beefier brakes, perhaps.
Frankly, too bad the pixel master has decided to leave us with just a single POV. The classic front three-quarters stance feels a bit misleading if our own two cents might be allowed on the matter. This is because the hunkered-down stance makes the Arkana seem like a souped-up traditional sedan rather than a compact coupe-SUV crossover.
But who knows, maybe it is for the better, especially when dressed up completely in black. The attire screams Americana custom murdered-out. So, let us just imagine that somebody also did a hypothetical swap and under the hood now lies a supercharged V8... That is severely pushing the wishful thinking limits, right? Oh, well, we had to try!
