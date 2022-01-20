Renault Captur Coupe Unofficially Joins Arkana in Quest for Coupe-SUV Glory

There was a time when BMW’s X6 was seen as a quirky, unique apparition on the road. Nowadays, with the crossover, SUV, and truck craze, even five-door crossover coupes have become all the rage.
The niche was naturally flooded with premium apparitions. No need to mention them all. They have become more widespread than anyone would have imagined back in 2008 when BMW unleashed the X6 on the market. And, slowly but steadily, the coupe-SUV is becoming mainstream.
With lots of help from Renault, for example. Their Arkana compact crossover SUV has joined forces with the regular Kadjar to try and capture even more of the hearts and minds of high-riding aficionados. And that’s not all, as rumors also paint a smaller Captur Coupe picture. Both figuratively and literally.
The latter comes courtesy of the good folks over at Kolesa. They have decided to imagine the potential looks of Renault's next high-riding contender into the stylish crossover-coupe bracket. With a lot of help from a digital brush, the vision comes forth as a cross between Captur’s diminutive allure and the new Mégane E-Tech Electric styling.
Always take these unofficial depictions with a grain of salt, as this may or may not be accurate. It depends, frankly. The new design traits of the EV are highly desirable as far as Renault's styling is concerned. But there is a question that arises: will the French automaker use the same design language for an ICE model and risk confusion?
Rather, perhaps Renault will make better use of the already established traits of its larger Arkana model. Thus, a visual identity would be easily established between these two five-door coupe-SUVs. Only time will tell who nailed the format, that’s for sure.
In the meantime, let’s remember that Renault is on a path towards becoming a 100% electric automaker. But that’s only going to happen in Europe and from 2030. So, there’s still enough time for the potential Captur Coupe to have a short lease of ICE life before going into full zero-emission mode.
