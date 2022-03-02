Renault Captur Rive Gauche Debuts as Stylish Special Edition Spec Featuring Glossy Accents

Renault has added a new, special edition specification to its Captur range, dubbed Rive Gauche. It will sit next to the RS Line flagship trim, while offering a wide range of stylish design elements, both on the outside as well as inside the cabin.
Its name comes from the southern bank of the Seine River in Paris, with Rive Gauche literally translating to ‘left bank’ from French. Only 800 Rive Gauche units will be made available to UK buyers, all priced from £24,490 OTR ($32,593).
The exterior boasts features such as the 18-inch glossy black diamond cut alloy wheels, black contrasting roof and wing mirrors, unique black ‘Renault’ and ‘Captur’ badging, plus a shark fin antenna. You can also find additional glossy black surfaces on the front and rear skid plates, as well as the front air intake surrounds and lower door protection, to go with the contrasting metallic paint (standard in either Oyster Grey, Arctic White, Diamond Black or Flame Red).
Inside, there are more glossy black surfaces to admire, such as various dashboard inserts. Then there is the dark roof lining and black synthetic leather and cloth upholstery.
Building on the S Edition specification, Rive Gauche Captur models come with wireless phone charging capability and the EASY LINK infotainment system with the 9.3-inch touchscreen. Speaking of standard specs, buyers will also enjoy the full C-shape LED daytime running lights, automatic high beam headlights, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, automatic air conditioning and smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
In terms of active safety, this special edition Renault Captur gets front and rear parking sensors with rear view camera, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Active Emergency Braking System, speed limiter and cruise control.
As for performance, you get a choice of two engines, either the E-Tech Hybrid with 143 hp (145 ps) or the TCe unit with 88 hp (90 ps). The former will get you to 62 mph (100 kph) in 10.6 seconds, while the latter needs 14 seconds flat.
