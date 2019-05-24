autoevolution

2020 Renault Captur Rendered Again, Looks Mature

Back at the beginning of the decade, Renault found out that it can't sell an MPV to save its life, so it switched to crossovers. That's why the little Modus was replaced by the Captur, which quickly became one of its most successful models.
But it's clearly showing its age and needs fixes in many areas. Only time will tell if the company can tighten all the major screws that were loose.

The spyshots we have of the Captur II all suggest an evolutionary design, just like with the new Clio supermini to which it's directly related. So this style of rendering is perfect for what's going to feel like a big facelift, not an all-new model.

We've seen a lot of Captur renderings in the past few months, and the model is widely expected to be shown around the time of the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. But we saw Kleber Silva's work and thought "What the hell, one more can't hurt."

His idea was to borrow the serious front end from the Arkana, a Russian coupe-like crossover that made its debut in Russia. He also warped the grille and bumper to give it that distinctive Captur cuteness.

Around the back, we have wrap-around taillights being added, a bit like what we see on the VW T-Cross and even the Renault Megane. It's nice to see technology that was only available on premium cars up until a few years ago trickling down to consumer vehicles.

Engine wise, the Captur will switch from several engines we wouldn't recommend to several engines that are new and we knew nothing about. You'll have a 1-liter turbo with 100 HP, available with a CVT, a 1.3 turbo with up to 150 HP and a revised 1.5 diesel. There should also be a 1.6-liter hybrid ideal for city driving.
