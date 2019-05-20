E30 BMW 3 Series at Tesla Supercharger Is Recycling in Style

2019 Renault Scenic, Grand Scenic Now Available As Black Edition

Sales were even worse in the first three months of 2019, and chances are Renault will replace the Scenic and Grand Scenic with crossover utility vehicles at some point in the future. Now available to order in the French automaker’s market, the Black Edition costs €1,800 more than the Intens. Promising “advanced comfort, refinement, and sporting performance,” the Black Edition is available with turbocharged four-cylinder engine options.These include the Blue dCi 120 and Blue dCi 150 along with the TCe 140 and TCe 160. In addition to the six-speed manual that comes standard, customers can also opt for the six-speed EDC that Renault also offers in the case of the Megane . From a visual standpoint, the highlights are the black headlight masks and black gloss paint finish on the 20-inch Silverstone wheels.Moving on to the interior of the Scenic and Grand Scenic, the Black Edition levels up to Alcantara upholstery and silver top stitching. A black headliner, protective mats, aluminum pedals, and comfort head restraints are also included, along with heated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, blind, and a head-up display.Care to guess how much the Black Edition Blue dCi 150 EDC costs in the case of the Grand Scenic? Make that €38,700, which is a lot of euros for a multi-purpose vehicle with front-wheel drive. Adding insult to injury, lane keeping assist is an optional extra while adaptive cruise control adds another €300 on top of €250.Other options worth taking into consideration is the conversion from five to seven seats for the Grand Scenic, priced at €600. The 20-inch Quartz diamond-cut wheels, Easy Park Assist, and Bose sound system are priced at €200, €350, and €600, respectively.There’s no denying the Scenic and Grand Scenic are much better than the preceding models, but on the other hand, dwindling demand for MPVs translates to poor sales. From 106,415 examples in 2017, Renault couldn’t do better than 90,680 in 2018.Sales were even worse in the first three months of 2019, and chances are Renault will replace the Scenic and Grand Scenic with crossover utility vehicles at some point in the future.