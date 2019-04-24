Japan Bombed an Asteroid and There’s Video to Prove It

Renault Rolls Out Updates For the Trafic, Master

New year, new Renault commercial vehicles ! Both the Trafic and Master have been improved inside and out, and on the surface, the exterior styling is more modern than on the preceding models. 30 photos



Hard-wearing cloth upholstery, chrome trim, and even the option of carbon-fiber finishes are the highlights of the interior. The R-Link Evolution now comes with Android Auto while Media Nav adds support for Apple CarPlay, which is nice considering the Trafic is nothing more than a van.



The 2.0-liter dCi turbo diesel is available with 120, 145, and 170 PS (118, 143, and 168 horsepower). Torque peaks at 380 Nm (280 pound-feet) and every variant of the four-cylinder engine comes with SCR. A twin-clutch transmission joins the six-speed manual that comes standard.



Moving on to the Master, the full-size van displays the new corporate design language of the LCV division.



Driving aids? The Master has a few of them, including Side Wind Assist, Blind Spot Warning, Rear View Assist, and parking sensors up front. Automatic Emergency Braking is an option across the range.



In terms of engine options, the 2.3-liter dCi complies to the Euro 6d-Temp emissions standard while producing up to 180 PS (177 horsepower and 400 Nm (295 pound-feet) of torque. A six-speed manual or six-speed robotized transmission are offered.



Last, but certainly not least, the Master Z.E. features an electric powertrain with a 33-kWh battery. The 57-kW electric motor is shared with the Zoe subcompact hatchback, and the real-world range of the Master Z.E. is estimated at 120 kilometers (75 miles).