New Renault Kangoo Z.E. Concept Previews 2020 Production Model

Being the leader in Europe in the market of vans and electric light commercial vehicles, does it come as a surprise that Renault prepares to roll out the next generation of the Kangoo Z.E.? Previewed by a futuristic concept, the newcomer is scheduled to enter production in 2020.
Sculpted to perfection while retaining the square-ish silhouette of a panel van, the Kangoo Z.E. Concept is better from a stylistic standpoint than the current generation. The French automaker promises 168 miles of NEDC range between charges, which isn’t enough in an era when Tesla offers 100-kWh batteries and 300-plus miles of EPA range.
Even though the concept features a couple of HD video cameras as you’d find in the Audi e-tron and Lexus ES, expect the real deal to cut costs with a pair of side mirrors. The concept is a work-in-progress nevertheless, more so if you consider the lack of photographs and videos showcasing the cabin.
The Kangoo and Kangoo Z.E. will be produced at the MCA assembly plant in Maubeuge, France as part of an investment of €450 million. That’s a lot of euros for a facility, which goes to show that Renault is committed to consolidating its lead in terms of vans and electric light commercial vehicles. In Europe’s electric light commercial vehicle segment, Renault has a market share of 46.2 percent.
Renault doesn’t mention a thing about the powertrain of the Kangoo Z.E., let alone if the e-LCV is somehow related to the next generation of the Zoe. The subcompact hatchback prepares to be redesigned for 2020, and thus far, reports suggest more power for the front-mounted motor and more capacity for the lithium-ion battery pack.
Although smaller than the Nissan Leaf, the Zoe is surprisingly popular in Europe. No fewer than 37,782 examples of the breed were sold in 2018, but the Japanese nameplate has the upper hand with 38,740 units. Tesla might be popular thanks to the more affordable Model 3, but the Leaf continues to be the world’s best-selling electric vehicle.
