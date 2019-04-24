Land Rover Boasts the 2020 Range Rover Evoque Complies To RDE2 Emissions Tests

The Real Driving Emissions 2 goes into effect in January 2020, and Land Rover is much obliged to boast the Evoque is the first SUV in the compact premium segment to meet those regulations. If you read the fine print, you’ll notice the claim applies to the D150 with the manual transmission and front-wheel drive. Hardly an SUV if you think about it…
Because the European legislation says so, all Jaguar Land Rover models meet the first phase of the RDE testing procedure. The RDE2 stats that vehicles must emit 80 milligrams of NOX per kilometer or less. To paraphrase their executive director of product engineering, how did the British automaker accomplish this certification “almost two years ahead of schedule?”
According to Nick Rogers, “Range Rover Evoque uses a low-friction engine design.” The addition of enhanced Active Vanes improve aerodynamic efficiency by 14 percent, and the introduction of mild-hybrid assistance helps too. Being a turbo diesel, the 2.0-liter Ingenium four-cylinder engine features a diesel particulate filter and selective catalytic reduction.
“What are Active Vanes, though?” As the name implies, the vanes remain closed during warm-up and in cold weather. When cruising on the motorway, these vanes remain closed because the engine receives enough air in the intake and sufficient cooling, thus improving on efficiency.
The Evoque has been redesigned from the ground up for the 2020 model year, featuring an all-new platform and a starting price of £31,615 in the United Kingdom. The most affordable Evoque is the D150 FWD 6MT that won’t be available until June 2019 according to the configurator. Even though 10-inch Touch Pro infotainment comes standard, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto remain optional. Corporate greed has its hold on Land Rover, alright!
The Evoque PHEV is scheduled for next year, featuring a 1.5-liter gasoline engine (200 PS or 197 horsepower) up front and an electric motor at the rear. The lithium-ion battery has a capacity of 11.3 kWh but electric-only range hasn’t been announced yet.
