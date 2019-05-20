5 Devil in Fancy Dress is Pouring Acid on Cars in Tiny British Village

2019 Renault Megane Lineup Updated With 1.7 Blue dCi 150 Turbo Diesel

Looking at the bigger picture, sales of the Megane are slowing down in Europe. In the first three months of 2019, Renault couldn’t sell as many examples of the breed as it did in the previous two years. This engine joins the Blue dCi 95 and 115, offering 340 Nm (251 pound-feet) of torque from 1,750 rpm. The six-speed gearbox has been fine-tuned for this application, and with the help of the SCR nitrogen oxide post-treatment system, Renault promises 4.7 liters per 100 kilometers in the combined cycle.In addition to the Blue dCi 150, Renault is much obliged to offer a limited-run edition of the Megane hatchback and estate. Following in the footsteps of the saloon, the Megane Limited “comes with many extra features and offers an attractive positioning at an additional €600 in relation to the Zen grade.”17-inch Celsium diamond-cut alloy wheels, tinted glazing and rear windows, black paint on the mirror caps, and Limited badging on the wing covers and door thresholds are included. On the safety and technology fronts, the Megane also received R-Link 2 multimedia, 7.0-inch touchscreen display, electrically folding mirrors, automatic switching of dipped and full-beam headlights, lane departure warning, excess speed warning, and road sign recognition.The Limited Edition of the Megane Blue dCi 150 will be on display in France at Renault dealerships during the open days on June 13th and 16th, 2019. If you’re in the market for a more exciting Megane, the RS Trophy could be the car for you thanks to the 1.8 Energy TCe that Renault also utilizes in the Alpine A110 mid-engine sports car.Redesigned in 2016, the fourth generation of the Megane starts at €21,300 in France for the five-door hatchback in Life flavor. The RS and RS Trophy level up to €38,100 and €44,100, respectively.Looking at the bigger picture, sales of the Megane are slowing down in Europe. In the first three months of 2019, Renault couldn’t sell as many examples of the breed as it did in the previous two years.