Key Waze Feature Broken Down on CarPlay After the Latest Update

Waze is a super-useful app for a wide variety of reasons, and while the primary is clearly the way it helps drivers get around heavy traffic, there are many other ways the app helps people behind the wheel.
One of them is with the audio alerts that it offers when going over the speed limit, as Waze has been designed from the very beginning to use both visual warnings and tones to let you know you’re going too fast.
But as it turns out, the audio notification is currently broken down in Waze following the latest update, though at first glance, only CarPlay users seem to be impacted.
It’s not exactly clear what triggered this problem but updating Waze to version 4.81 apparently breaks down the audio tone for going over the speed limit for everybody running the app on CarPlay. The visual alert continues to work just fine, so only the sound notification seems to be malfunctioning right now.
Of course, there’s not much users can do to bring things back to normal, but if you haven’t updated Waze and the speed limit warning is something truly important to you, you’d better wait a little bit longer to install the latest version.
The good news is the Waze team is already working on a fix, so the Google-owned company is currently aware of the problem. On the other hand, there’s no ETA just yet as to when a fix could go live, so for now, you’d better rely on the visual warning if you have a hard time staying within the legal speed limits.
As a matter of fact, the problem doesn’t seem to exist on Android and Android Auto, as the audio speeding alert seems to be working properly right now even when the latest app version is installed. The bug appears to be exclusive to CarPlay users.
