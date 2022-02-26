Mysterious CarPlay Bug Breaks Down All Apps, Waze Could Once Again Be the Culprit

In theory, Waze is an awesome app that helps deal with the crazy traffic in our cities, so it’s no surprise that millions of people use it on a daily basis.
In practice, however, Waze has been causing quite a mess in the car, with CarPlay users, in particular, struggling with all kinds of issues following the latest updates.
And now, the Google-owned app is once again blamed for what appears to be a rather isolated problem on CarPlay, though it’s important to understand from the very beginning there’s still no confirmation Waze is responsible for the whole thing.
Some users are complaining that after connecting an iPhone to the head units in their cars, CarPlay just starts lagging and no app launches on the screen. This is because of an increasing delay that makes it impossible to use CarPlay at all, and after disconnecting, the only way to fix the error (obviously just temporarily) is to reboot the iPhone.
While some say that removing Waze brought things back to normal, the whole thing could very well be caused by a glitch in iOS or by the software of the head unit.
Someone on reddit says they tried several iPhones, and the same problem was still encountered, and this suggests there might be something going wrong on the head-unit side.
Of course, if you believe Waze might be the culprit, the best way to figure this out is to simply remove the app and try to connect the iPhone to the head unit afterward. Other workarounds that are worth a try include a full reset of the head unit, the installation of the latest updates (both on the smartphone and on the media receiver, no matter if it’s a factory-installed unit or aftermarket), and different cables to power the connection.
