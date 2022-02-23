Google Maps for iPhone and CarPlay Receives Another Mysterious Update

Google Maps continues to be the main navigation choice for Apple users, despite Apple Maps being offered as a native solution on iPhone and CarPlay.
And while we won’t discuss the reasons why Google Maps is so popular on Apple’s own playground, let’s focus on how Google tries to make sure nothing changes in the long term.
The Mountain View-based search giant is working non-stop on polishing the experience with Google Maps on all Apple devices, and this month alone, the company rolled out no less than three separate updates for the app. January also brought 3 more updates, so this year, Google Maps has already been updated no less than six times on iOS.
The latest version of Google Maps for iPhone is 6.6, and it can be downloaded right now from the App Store.
In case you’re wondering what’s new in this update, Google itself hasn’t provided such information – it rarely does anyway, as most new versions of Google Maps are published on the App Store with a generic changelog.
However, what we do know is that Google is hard at work on polishing the experience with Google Maps following the latest iOS updates released by Apple. It’s not a secret that Google Maps (and Waze too) has been among the apps struggling on iPhones running iOS 15, with users reporting all kinds of glitches like navigation freezes and crashes when the mobile devices were locked.
So in theory, the plethora of updates Google came up with only makes Google Maps feel at home on iOS. This is good news for every Apple user, no matter if the app runs on iPhone or CarPlay, especially as Google Maps has become an essential tool for millions of drivers out there on a daily basis.
If your iPhone is configured to automatically update apps, the new version of Google Maps should already be there on your device.
