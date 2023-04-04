Renault Ignores Leaks, Keeps Testing 2024 Clio With Camo On

Nearly two months ago we laid eyes on the 2024 Clio in all its glory while Renault was filming a promotional video for it. The supermini revealed its very attractive fresh styling while chasing a Mercedes camera car.
More recently, our vigilant spy photographers have managed to spot a prototype driving in the open, in presence of its predecessor. The changes are obvious, as they include new front and rear ends, and perhaps some tweaks made to the cabin.
Starting up front, it has slimmer light clusters, and boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, with a vertical design, incorporated into the bumper. Sporting chrome trim on the upper part, separated in the middle by the diamond logo, the grille is also new, and so is the bumper. The taillights have duct tape around them, and this, combined with the usual amount of vinyl stickers prevents us from seeing their new shape and graphics.
The tailgate carries over, and the rear bumper does not seem to be different. The diffuser piece attached to its lower end is, however, part of the novelties, and you may want to ignore that large tailpipe, as it’s there for testing purposes only. The profile features no updates whatsoever, though you can bet on the facelifted Renault Clio getting at least new wheels. Additional colors might expand the palette, thus helping it further differentiate from its predecessor, which is four years old.
We have yet to see the interior of the 2024 Renault Clio, but if anything, it shouldn’t bring any significant updates. Chances are the French company gave it new software for the portrait-oriented infotainment system in the middle of the dashboard. Our two cents would be on a new steering wheel, and perhaps a revised center console too. As usual, they will likely round off the mid-cycle refresh makeover with additional upholstery and trim, and maybe they will improve some of the on-board safety gizmos.
It is likely that the engine family will soldier on. The usual mills are understood to be joined by a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which could be the one found on the Captur. Its crossover sibling has a total of 158 hp (160 ps/118 kW), and a zero-emission range of up to 28 miles (45 km). The Clio is smaller and lighter, so the driving autonomy in the all-quiet mode will be better than that of the mechanically-related Captur. Of course, that is if they indeed give it this assembly, as nothing is certain at this point.
Renault will probably pull the cover off the facelifted Clio this spring, certain outlets believe, and that is when we will find out everything about it. The first copies should arrive at dealers in Europe in the coming months.
