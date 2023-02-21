2024 Renault Clio Spills the Beans on Its Design, Caught Chasing Mercedes Camera Car

The supermini segment may be struggling to keep up with crossovers, but it is still profitable on the right side of the Atlantic Ocean. As a result, several manufacturers are still battling for the sales crown, and soon, so will Renault again, with its popular Clio.
Made in Slovenia and Turkey for selected markets, the fifth-generation Renault Clio has been around since 2019. And since nearly four years in the market are enough for any car to be considered rather old in today’s fast-moving industry, the diamond brand is working on its mid-cycle refresh.
Caught filming a promo in Valencia, Spain, hence why it was chasing after the high-riding Benz in the video shared online a couple of days ago by juanjogrosa, the video embedded at the bottom of this story shows it fully undisguised, albeit from a single angle. But, even if the clip is kind of low-res, we can still see the fresh design of the model’s face.
A quick side-by-side comparison to the outgoing Clio reveals that the
new refreshed one has an intricate front fascia with new and much slimmer headlights. These flow into the chrome bar on the new grille, separated by the diamond logo in the middle, and below them, Renault gave it a pair of boomerang-shaped LED DRLs. The new lighting signature makes the subcompact hatchback look more modern, and it is joined by a new bumper.
Even if the back end is not visible in the footage, you can bet your bottom dollar on the fact that it will have new taillights and bumper. Renault might up the ante with fresh colors added to the palette, and perhaps with new wheels. We wouldn’t expect any major upgrades on the inside, where the facelifted Clio will probably have new software for the portrait-oriented screen mounted in the middle of the dashboard, and perhaps revised upholstery and trim.
If the latest reports coming from France are correct, then the 2024 Clio might gain the plug-in hybrid powertrain used on the mechanically-related Captur, for roughly 50 km (31 miles) of zero-emission driving. On the crossover, which enjoys a combined 160 ps (158 hp/118 kW) from the gasoline engine and electric motor, the battery enables an all-quiet range of up to 45 km (28 miles), and since the Clio is a bit smaller and therefore lighter, it should have a better electric autonomy, if it ends up getting this assembly that is.
We will know for sure if the Clio will go down the plug-in hybrid route this spring, when the facelifted iteration is expected to premiere. Chances are the first units of the car will make their way to dealers in Europe not long after the unveiling.
Rodaje en Valencia capital. ¿Alguien sabe de qué película/serie se trata?#Rodaje #FilmValencia #Filmmaking #Valencia pic.twitter.com/KlF5fXvLMK— Juanjo García (@juanjogrosa) February 19, 2023