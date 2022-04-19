Mitsubishi's Supermini Could Look Like This, Colt Making a Comeback Late Next Year

Crossovers, SUVs, and pickups may have taken over North America, but on the other side of the pond, regular passenger vehicles still have some life left in them. Case in point, Mitsubishi has confirmed that it will launch such a model in a little over a year from now, which will use a familiar nameplate: Colt.
The last time we heard anything about the Mitsubishi Colt, in an official manner, was in 2013, the last year of production of the Z30. Back then, the Japanese company had nothing to do with Renault-Nissan, but in the meantime, as you likely already know, they have become part of the Alliance.
As a result, they will use a very familiar platform to come up with the next-gen Colt, the CMF-B. The construction is otherwise used by the Renault Clio, in addition to the second-gen Captur and Nissan Juke, and the vehicle is understood to be a slightly different looking variant of the French subcompact hatchback.
Expected to go on sale towards the end of 2023, which would make it a 2024 model, it will obviously feature electrical assistance, with some believing that it will pack the same setup as the Clio E-Tech. The latter has a 1.6-liter four-pot and an electric motor, as well as a second motor acting as the high-voltage starter generator.
It will be put together in Turkey and Slovenia, and if anything, it might look similar to the one rendered out by our friends at Kolesa. The digital illustrations build on the latest Renault Clio and were inspired by the official teaser image released by Mitsubishi, whose greenhouse, rear quarter panels, doors, positioning of the handles, and other stuff look identical to the ones of the French model.
Nonetheless, keep in mind that there is enough time to tweak literally everything, so the upcoming Mitsubishi Colt could look different by the time it premieres.
