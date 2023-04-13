Renault Prepping New Crossover Coupe as Mainstream Rival to the BMW X4

With the Captur-based Arkana turning out to be quite popular, Renault is now preparing yet another crossover coupe that appears to be based on the Austral. The model has just made its spy shot debut in prototype form, with a hefty dose of camouflage on the outside, doubled by the occasional fake plastic cladding.
At first glance, it looks about the same size as the Austral. This probably means it will be based on it, inevitably sharing the same CMF-CD construction. As a result, it will get most (if not all) powertrains from its more practical sibling, which in turn gave birth to a more spacious model recently, the new Espace.
One thing leads to another, because while the Espace is back as a crossover and the Scenic is returning next year as a high-riding EV, there is one people carrier moniker that the diamond brand has yet to resurrect: the Avantime. Our spies believe that the nameplate used on a quirky two-door minivan in the early 2,000s will make a comeback on this new crossover coupe.
Its size and shape will automatically position it above the Arkana, turning it into a mainstream alternative to the premium compact crossover coupe establishment, which comprises models such as the BMW X4 and Mercedes GLC Coupe. Targeting customers who favor style over substance, the all-new Renault Avantime, if it will indeed use this moniker, has all the premises to become a trendy vehicle in Renault's modern-day lineup.
Visually, the placement of the headlamps appears to be about the same as that of the the Austral. The shape and size of the upper and lower grilles, and the side vents in the front bumper, cannot be deciphered yet due to the heavy amount of camouflage present. The roofline is more arched behind the B pillars, so it will inevitably have less headroom for rear-seat passengers and a smaller trunk capacity. The rear license plate was incorporated into the bumper, unlike the Austral that has it on the tailgate, and the reflectors were positioned further down. We can also see a single exhaust tip on the left-hand side of the rear bumper and what appear to be a pair of spoilers above and below the rear windscreen.
Most of the interior may be identical to that of the Austral. This might include the overall shape of the dashboard panel, complete with the digital dials behind the three-spoke steering wheel and the portrait-oriented screen in the middle. The center console could be slightly different, and so could the door cards. The unveiling of the new Renault Avantime might occur early next year, rumors suggest, and that's when we should find out whether this is indeed its name.
