Renault Grand Austral Spied With Stretched Wheelbase and Seating for Seven

Having blown seven candles off its birthday cake this year, the latest-generation Espace is nearing the end of its lifecycle, and Renault will replace it, albeit not with a new minivan, but with a crossover that will be a longer version of the recently-unveiled Austral.
Understood to be baptized either as the Grand Austral or Austral Espace, the model has been spied testing in Germany, with heavy camouflage wrapped around its body. Still, it is clear that it will have a face almost identical to that of its shorter sibling, and the same design up to the front pillars.
Further back, it has a longer and less arched roofline and more inches between the two axles. And it is these modifications that will open up more space inside, for the extra seats mounted in the trunk. Folding them down will create an even bigger cargo area compared to the successor of the Renault Kadjar, which has seating for five. The tailgate is a bit more vertical by the looks of it, and in all likelihood, the taillamps will be the same.
Expect an identical dashboard panel inside, with the large digital dials, infotainment system, and head-up display. And since it is basically the same car beneath the slightly bigger skin, the Grand Austral / Austral Espace will also share the comfort, technology, and safety gizmos with the current Austral.
The same goes for the powertrain family too, which will carry over without any changes. And just like the shorter model, it should launch with no all-wheel drive option, as all versions are believed to be front-wheel drive only. We should find out everything there is to know about it when the diamond brand will unveil it, and that might happen either in 2023 or 2024, when it will take on the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, Mitsubishi Outlander, Peugeot 5008, and others.
