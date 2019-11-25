2020 Renault Espace Adds 10.2-inch Driver Display, Level 2 Autonomous Driving

Espace means space in French, and the latest model year of the multi-purpose vehicle is the best one yet. More than 1.3 million examples of the breed have been sold since 1984, making the Espace an icon in the European automotive landscape and a core model for Renault.
The fifth generation entered the scene in 2014 at the Paris Motor Show, featuring the CMF-C/D vehicle architecture and a variety of engine options. Then 2015 rolled along with the Initiale Paris, the highest trim level available and the most popular of the lot. Valerie Candeiller, marketing director of upper cars, claims that the Initiale Paris accounts for more than 60 percent of the orders, “underlining the success of its repositioning as a high-end crossover.”
Moving on, what’s exactly new for 2020? Three bullet points stand out in the press kit for the refreshed Espace, and the first of the lot is Easy Drive. This is Renault’s new suite of driver-assisting technologies that kicks off with adaptive LED Matrix Vision high beams as well as Highway and Traffic Jam Companion level 2 autonomous driving functionalities.
Easy Connect is dubbed “ecosystem” by the French automaker for some reason or another, “offering a new experience of connected mobility.” The marketing mumbo-jumbo refers to a 9.3- or 10.2-inch instrument cluster called “Driver Display” for some reason or another. The larger of the two options also comes with a wireless charging pad for smartphones.
Last, but certainly not least, the Multi-Sense system is complemented by 4Control and adjustable dampers on all four corners of the vehicle. 4Control is Renault talk for four-wheel steering. In a vehicle this long and boxy, this feature is more than helpful both for parking in crowded cities like Paris and when driving on a winding road in the French Alps.
If we can turn our attention back to autonomous driving for a second, what Renault refers to by Level 2 is an active cruise control that runs from zero to 160 km/h (100 mph) on the highway and in traffic jams. It’s still required to keep your hands on the steering wheel, but the Espace is capable of accelerating and braking by itself while staying centered in its lane. Of course, automatic parking is also bundled to make daily driving that bit easier.
