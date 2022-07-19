Renault Gives the Arkana a Small Refresh With E-Tech Engineered Trim Level

Renault updates the range of the Arkana 2022 coupe SUV for the UK market. Enhancements emphasize the hybrid SUV's design, plus a new trim level, which is called E-Tech engineered. This is now available on the popular Clio and Captur models.
The Renault Arkana is now available as a revised lineup, that includes the Evolution, Techno, R.S. Line and E-Tech trim levels, with each of them sporting its own distinctive character. The Evolution replaces the previous Iconic. It features the stylish 17-inch Bahamas alloy wheels, full LED headlights with signature front C-shaped LED lights, as well as tinted rear windows.
Standard equipment includes a 7-inch instrument display, 7-inch EASY LINK touchscreen with Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™, automatic headlights and wipers, automatic air conditioning, electronic parking brake, rear parking sensors and rearview camera. There are numerous safety and driver assistance systems such as active emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, and lane departure warning with lane keep assist. Hill start assist and cruise control with speed limiter are also on the list.
Turning to Techno, it builds on the previous S Edition and brings a bit more technology on board thanks to the wireless smartphone charger. There's a 10-inch driver screen, and next to that, there is another 9.3-inch EASY LINK touchscreen with navigation, Google search and traffic information. The exterior lines are highlighted by chrome accents. The car wears 18-inch Pasadena diamond cut alloy wheels, and the rear windows have dark-tinted glass.
The interior features black cloth seats and synthetic leather. There's a MULTI-SENSE option with three driving modes and a choice of eight ambient lighting colors.
The sporty R.S. Line version is based on the Techno specification with 18-inch Silverstone Diamond Cut alloy wheels, a unique F1® blade front bumper, and honeycomb grille. There are also chrome exhaust pipes and R.S. Line badging. The interior gets R.S. Line sports leather upholstery and R.S. Line suede with red stitching.
The Arkana range is now rounded up with the new E-Tech engineered. This stands out with 18-inch E-Tech engineered diamond-cut alloy wheels with gold accents, while the front bumper also displays gold details.
The new premium E-Tech engineered trim level brings 18-inch alloy wheels with gold detailing (17-inch on Clio E-Tech engineered) but also black Renault logos front and rear.
Like the Arkana, both Captur and Clio benefit from upholstery with contrasting gold stitching. Gold detailing is also found on the steering wheel, gearshift, and dashboard vents.
