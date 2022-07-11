autoevolution
Facelifted Renault Arkana Spied in Europe With South Korea-spec Samsung XM3 Badging

In production since 2019, the Renault Arkana comes in two region-specific variants. Those produced for the Russian market are based on the B0+ platform, which enables all-wheel drive. As for those manufactured in South Korea, where it’s known as the Samsung XM3, the French automaker uses the CMF-B HS platform shared with the B-segment Captur and Clio.
The Arkana is – understandably – doing alright despite its higher sticker price compared to the Captur. A little over 40,000 examples were sold in the Old Continent last year, but Renault knows that it could be a lot better.

Spied high-altitude testing in Spain, hence the red license plates, the vehicle in the photo gallery is a mid-cycle refresh with Samsung XM3 badging rather than the Renault logo and Arkana lettering. Pictured with Techno-specific wheels in a rather boring paint finish, the prototype features a rectangular insignia on the passenger-side liftgate, reading E-Tech Hybrid.

E-Tech is Renault’s way of saying that it’s electrified to a certain degree. In the Arkana’s case, we’re dealing with a seamless transition from gasoline to all-electric mode, thus optimizing fuel consumption without spoiling the driving experience. A micro-hybrid setup with 140 or 158 metric ponies opens the list of powertrain options for 2022, followed by the E-Tech Hybrid. The more efficient of these powertrains belts out 143 horsepower.

Given the uncamouflaged sides and rear end, the main differences over the pre-facelift model will occur up front. A redesigned grille is likely, joined by a resculpted front bumper and nicer headlight graphics. On the inside, prospective customers may be treated to a different steering wheel, new colors for the seats and interior trim, and a superior infotainment system.

The updated subcompact crossover should be revealed for the South Korean market in early 2023. The Euro-spec model should follow soon thereafter.

