Offline Google Maps Rival Gets Big Update With Waze-Inspired Feature

Google Maps is perhaps the go-to navigation app for both online and offline navigation, but when it comes to the latter, the number of alternatives keeps growing.
MAPS.ME is an intriguing competitor on this front. The application is specifically focused on offline route guidance, and thanks to OSM maps, it delivers impressive accuracy.
The latest version of the application comes with plenty of new goodies.
The main highlight of app version 14.5.0, now available on the App Store, concerns the parked car’s location. If you’re familiar with Waze, you probably know already that Google’s offline map remembers where you parked the car. As such, you can always see its location on the map as you head back to the vehicle.
Google Maps and Apple Maps also offer such capabilities, and thanks to walking directions integration, they also provide step-by-step guidance to the location. However, Waze does it automatically, as users just need to close the app after parking the car.
The new MAPS.ME iOS version, therefore, remembers where you parked the car. Just like in Waze, you can see the vehicle's location on the map, and thanks to the walking mode, you can generate walking directions.
The update also includes new maps. As said, the app relies on OSM, so it must be regularly updated with the latest maps. Version 14.5.0 includes the newest map data as of March 23.
The changelog sports an updated route building design as well.
Despite on-the-go connectivity becoming the norm in the tech world, offline maps continue to be critical for many drivers. Such a feature allows navigation to continue uninterrupted in remote areas or regions with a spotty cellular signal.
Google Maps is one of the most popular choices as far as offline maps are concerned. However, I still think the current integration model leaves a lot to be desired. The application requires users to select a specific region for offline maps. As a result, if you want to download offline maps just for a certain city or country, this isn’t possible unless you manually cover the region on the map.
Other Google Maps alternatives, such as HERE’s navigation solution, offer more straightforward offline map support. They allow users to select a country for offline map coverage.
MAPS.ME works without an Internet connection by default, and its feature lineup includes essential capabilities for a navigation solution. For instance, in addition to turn-by-turn navigation, it also includes travel guides, points of interest, hotel booking integration, and location-sharing support. Needless to say, given an Internet connection is not available, the app can be used without any extra mobile charges, both at home and in foreign countries. Obviously, some features, such as hotel booking capabilities, do require an Internet connection.
