The Most Powerful BMW Car Ever Drops the Red Lipstick, Adopts a More Sinister Attire

There is an entirely new player in the super crossover segment, and it comes from BMW's M Division. It's called the XM Label Red, and it is only a few days old, having premiered earlier this week.
Besides putting lipstick on it, BMW also gave it additional red accents to further differentiate it from the peasant versions. Customers can order it in one of the 50 exterior colors, and several copies will be finished in Frozen Carbon Black from BMW Individual. The red trim is visible on the inside, too, in the form of contrast stitching on various parts, joined by a few other tweaks that will fly under the radar unless you're familiar with the XM.
As you'd imagine, the icing on the cake lies beneath the skin and under the hood. You are looking at the M Division's 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, which is assisted by an electric motor. The total system output is 737 hp (748 ps/550 kW), and the torque is rated at 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm). The 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) time is estimated at 3.7 seconds, a four-tenth improvement over the regular XM, which enjoys 644 hp (653 ps/480 kW). This places it in the same zone as the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, which does it in 3.6 seconds and makes it only two-tenths slower than the Lamborghini Urus S. Flat-out, it can do up to 175 mph (280 kph) if you check the M Driver's Package on the options list.
In theory, the new BMW XM Label Red has what it takes to throw a punch at the exotic crossover establishment. With a starting price of roughly $185,000 in the United States, it is also more affordable than the Lamborghini Urus, Ferrari Purosangue, Aston Martin DBX707, and Bentley Bentayga Speed. But ordering an XM instead of one of these models, or a high-end Porsche Cayenne for that matter, will get you a less desirable logo, and the thought that you could've owned something that looks good. Let's face it, the BMW XM, regardless if it is the top-spec Label Red or not, is not going to win any beauty pageants, is it?
We could talk more about its design and highlight that it doesn't do justice to the previous and only BMW M standalone product, the iconic M1 of the late '70s and early '80s. But instead, we are going to focus our attention on the renderings signed by Kelsonik, which make it look a bit more sinister without the red accents. The satin black styling suits it much better if you ask us, and so do the new Y-spoke alloys with their larger diameter that replaced the OEM set. But do you agree? Drop a line below and let us know.
