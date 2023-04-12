BMW XM 50e: Meet This Luxury SUV's New Entry-Level Version

The XM Label Red isn't the only novelty coming from the BMW M Division today, as they have also introduced a new base version of the standalone model. Dubbed the XM 50e, it sits at the base of the XM food chain, and if the rumors turn out to be airtight, then it doesn't feature a V8.
But why mention rumors when the model is as official as they come? Simply because they haven't said anything about it. BMW has unveiled it via a YouTube clip, so there is no press release regarding this variant. The only things we know about it are its plug-in hybrid nature, with the charging port located on the left front fender, a WLTP-rated battery-electric range of 47-52 miles (76-84 km), combined fuel consumption of 71.4-66.7 mpg US (1.4-1.5 l/100 km), and 31-35 g/km of CO2 emissions.
Chances are that instead of a V8, the new BMW XM 50e packs a six-banger under the hood. But what other modern-day vehicle in the brand's stable uses a plug-in hybrid six-pot? That would be the M760e. The flagship sedan is powered by a 3.0-liter inline-six that churns out 383 lb-ft (520 Nm) of torque, with the output rated at 375 hp (380 ps/279 kW). The electric motor boosts the numbers to a total of 591 lb-ft (800 Nm) and 563 hp (571 ps/420 kW). From naught to 62 mph (0-100 kph), the M760e xDrive needs 4.3 seconds and it tops out at 155 mph (250 kph). Since the XM 50e is heavier, it is likely slower if it indeed uses this powertrain.
BMW has refrained from announcing when they will drop the details of the XM 50e, but we reckon that might happen in the coming weeks or months. It is understood that the new base model won't be marketed in North America at all, though we'd suggest taking this alleged information with the proverbial pinch of salt until official confirmation. That said, it is possible that the first units will make their way to dealers on the right side of the Atlantic Ocean later this year. A €140,000 to €150,000 (equal to $152,620-163,520) starting price is expected in Germany, where the 644 hp (653 ps/480 kW) version kicks off at €178,000 ($194,045).
Finally, we will remind you that the Label Red version of the BMW XM is the M Division's most potent street-legal model ever made. It combines the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 with an electric motor for a total system output of 738 hp (749 ps/550 kW) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque. From 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph), it is estimated to take 3.7 seconds and will top out at 155 mph (250 kph) or 175 mph (282 kph) when ordered with the M Driver's Package.
