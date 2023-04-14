Streamlined Tesla Model 3 "Project Highland" Facelift Revealed, Albeit Only Virtually

Suppose you have a thing or two about zero-emission cars. In that case, it is probably no secret that the online realm has gone to the Tesla stratosphere following the recent leak of the inaugural picture of the Tesla Model 3 refresh. It sure isn't a great one, but it does showcase some of the changes – though hopefully, those aren't the only ones.
As far as secrets of the automotive industry go, there are none anymore. Hence, everyone who hasn't been living under a Mars rock for a while already knows that Tesla has been hard at work not just testing prototype Cybertrucks but also diligently taking care of 'Project Highland' – aka the Tesla Model 3 facelift. Of course, since we are dealing with a bestseller, this needs to get handled with care, and no slip-ups are permitted. Ups! That means the pesky leak wasn't considered. Or was it?
Anyway, we have already seen camouflaged prototypes of the refreshed Model 3 compact executive EV following the start of the rumor mill's rolling away with the news of the facelifted version since last autumn. Of course, the internet was on fire regarding the possible changes, which, if they follow the Model S lead, would mean some minimalist design alterations, some modifications in the cockpit, and a potential reduction of the asking price as Tesla moves further away from the niche luxury carmaker status toward more mainstream affordability and increased sales.
The good news is that we like what we see in the first leaked picture of a refreshed Tesla Model 3 'Project Highland.' Although the black example was mainly hidden under an inaesthetic tarp, and the front end looked like an insect killer on a spree, the overall design changes are primarily for the better. Of note are the sleeker headlights and general allure that reminds of Tesla's upcoming Roadster, plus the subtle redesigns of the new front bumper and side mirrors. At the same time, the axing of the fog lights probably aligns with Tesla's cost-cutting measures.
As always, since no smoke is without a fire, the leak attracted everyone's attention – not just in the real world. Instead, the news traveled fast and also hit the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Over there, Sugar Chow, the virtual artist tucked under the sugardesign_1 label on social media, decided to pause a while his AI-assisted project ideas to focus all his human skills on the Tesla Model 3 facelift. The description quickly explained his main gist for the CGI creation, as the pixel master was looking for a "simple and clean sports car-like yet stylish design."
He mostly nailed it, although we would have loved to check out some other parts of the digital car, as well – such as the rear or the cabin. Maybe he will get back to it once more leaks with different POVs will surface on the web. In the meantime, the current Model 3 is offered with RWD from almost $42k featuring a 272-mile (438 km) EPA estimate of the range, a zero to 60 mph (96 kph) sprint time of 5.8 seconds, and a 140-mph (225-kph) top speed. The dual-motor AWD version is divided into two sections, Performance ($53k) with 315 miles (507 km), 3.1 seconds, and 162 mph (261 kph) plus the upcoming Long Range that's not yet available but labeled as coming later this year.
