Tesla Model 3 "Project Highland" First Picture Leaks, Showing Streamlined Front Fascia

It's no secret that Tesla is working on a redesigned Model 3 under "Project Highland," as we've already seen it testing camouflaged prototypes of the new model. Now we also have the first picture of the car, showing a Roadster-like front end with a sleeker design.
Photo: u/ffiarpg via Reddit | Edited
In November last year, the first rumors about a revamped Tesla Model 3 made the headlines. Based on that, Tesla would follow a simple recipe to optimize its most affordable model's production and cost structure. As we've seen this done to the Model S in a recent refresh, we expected this to translate into minimal design changes, more components taken off the table, and lower-quality materials in the cabin.

This might not appeal to those that want Tesla to remain a niche luxury carmaker. Still, it will allow it to drop prices without affecting profitability. For those that didn't read the memo, Tesla aims for extreme scale, which usually means mass-market, affordable cars, not exclusivity. The only question now is whether Project Highland would see more success than the refreshed Model S, considering the latter recorded disappointing sales in the first quarter, despite massive price cuts.

Last December, we saw the first prototype of the upcoming Model 3 with the front and rear sections covered. This hinted at modifications in these areas, which is typical for a refreshed model. In the following months, more Model 3 prototypes were caught on camera, so we've got a clearer understanding of what Tesla has in store. We discovered the new model would have a less prominent bumper and a redesigned repeater camera flare.

The first leaked picture of the refreshed Model 3 confirms all these suppositions. The photo shared on Reddit shows a sleek design that reminds us of the Tesla Roadster. The prototype also features a new front bumper and redesigned side mirrors, confirming previous speculations. The most striking change is that Project Highland Model 3 no longer features fog lights, which aligns with other cost-cutting measures. Of course, Tesla could have integrated them into the headlight housing. However, foglights are the most efficient when placed closer to the ground.

Sadly, no ultrasonic sensors are fitted to this prototype, and no front camera is visible in the bumper, as claimed in previous rumors. This means that Tesla Vision will have to leverage its magic to offer park assist features, the same as on current models. Interestingly, the front bumper is covered in squashed bugs, which testifies that somebody drove this prototype fast with no camo. Based on this, we assume the photo was taken in a hangar at a Tesla testing facility, away from prying eyes. Even so, someone badly wanted to get famous and ripped the cover to take the picture.
About the author: Cristian Agatie
After his childhood dream of becoming a "tractor operator" didn't pan out, Cristian turned to journalism, first in print and later moving to online media. His top interests are electric vehicles and new energy solutions.
