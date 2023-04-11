Tesla Cybertruck Prototype With Strange Steel Wheels Points to More Thorough Testing

Tesla has tested the Cybertruck prototypes in various scenarios, making us believe the truck might be the most thoroughly tested model in its lineup. Recently, a Cybertruck prototype was spotted around the Fremont factory with strange steel wheels featuring specialized testing equipment.
Tesla only gave a little thought to vehicle testing very recently. "Deliver now, fix later" was the company's motto for years. Little seems to have changed if we look at customers complaining about reliability and build quality issues. Things did change slightly, considering that we've seen many Tesla prototypes undergoing testing on public roads in the past year. This was a rare sighting just a couple of years ago, but it's now part of everyday life in some areas of California and Texas.
First, the Model 3 prototypes made the headlines as Tesla readied the Project Highland refresh. Soon after, as few people thought it was still possible, Cybertruck prototypes started popping out everywhere. The sightings became denser as the electric pickup approached the start of production, which is rumored to happen this summer. We know what the production Cybertruck would look like, but Tesla is more concerned about how it drives.
The most recent sighting around the Fremont factory was a strange Cybertruck prototype equipped with steel wheels. People were up in arms about the controversial wheels on the Cybertruck Owners Club, where the prototype pictures were posted. Steel wheels are an excellent option for people torturing the truck in rough terrain. They are less prone to being scratched or less expensive to replace when something goes wrong. Still, people don't like the steel wheels and instead have the Cybertruck with its signature rims.
A closer look at the prototype reveals that the truck's body is covered in wires and sensors following the truck's body edges. A trained eye can also see that the steel wheels are not just cosmetic but also packed with sensors. According to more knowledgeable people, wheel force transducers are attached to them, providing a wealth of data during passenger car development and testing phases. Based on the manufacturer's website description, wheel force transducers "replace the standard wheels, measuring the forces and moments acting on the tire contact patch."
Using specialized testing equipment shows that Tesla finally "means business" with the Cybertruck, leaving no stone unturned when polishing the truck. People expect the electric pickup truck to be perfect, especially as they must wait a long time to enter production. The hype surrounding the Cybertruck is impressive. Unless Tesla does a marvelous job with it, people will be utterly disappointed.
Tesla's job is even more difficult, considering the Cybertruck arrives late at the electric pickup truck party. Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 Lightning, and the GMC Hummer EV already enjoy fame in one way or another. Other models like the Chevy Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV, and Ram 1500 REV are also waiting for the limelight.
